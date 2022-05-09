Heosu unleashes power of Busan Demon on punching bag, breaks record

Heosu, one-half of Korean IRL streamer couple EXBC, partied with AustinShow, Esfand, Emiru, and Mizkif during their trip to South Korea.

Nicknamed "The Busan Demon," she got to show off some of the nightlife of her home city to the other streamers.

At one point, Heosu competed with them to see who could score the highest on a punching bag game. She reeled back and unleashed a punch, not only beating the other streamers' scores but shattering the high score.

"What the f***, I beat the record!"

Heosu unleashes power of Busan Demon on punching bag

On AustinShow's stream, he and the OTK streamers on the South Korea trip met up with Heosu of EXBC during their night out in Busan. The Busan Demon showed them a wild night of drinking and partying in her home city, featuring multiple crazy moments on the stream.

One incredible moment came when the streamers competed against each other on a punching bag arcade game called Dragon Punch.

Before the Busan Demon stepped up, AustinShow predicted that she would beat his score.

"She's gonna beat me, man!"

She reeled back a couple of times, readying herself for the punch. Eventually, the IRL streamer swung at the punching bag, putting her entire body into the punch. To everyone's surprise, she not only beat the other streamers, but she also set the record on that machine.

Austin was in shock as the Busan Demon posted a score of 9968, shattering the previous record of 9892.

"What the f***? She beat the record!"

The group was amazed. The streamers started calling random strangers on the street to see if anyone could beat her record. While many tried, Heosu's Dragon Punch high score would remain standing by the night's end.

Many were surprised that the Korean streamer could break the record, especially after seeing some other people hit the punching back harder. Her technique in hitting the bag is the most likely reason she broke the high score. But, some may argue that it was just the sheer power of the Busan Demon.

Fans react to Heosu breaking punching bag high score

Many followers talked about how good the Busan Demon was for content on AustinShow's stream from that evening.

Some viewers seriously questioned how her punch ended up breaking the high score.

A few Redditors offered their suggestions on to how the game might work.

One noted that Esfand used a similar strategy in the same punching bag arcade game a few days prior but ended up breaking his thumb in the process. He suggested that the Busan Demon's shorter stature made it safer and easier to attempt the strategy.

Whatever the case may be, it still made for an awe-inspiring moment during an entertaining night in Busan.

