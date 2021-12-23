"Reply with what you want": Twitch streamer AustinShow sends money to followers for college tuition, hobbies, and more

Twitch streamer AustinShow brought Christmas cheer to many fans as he fulfilled the role of Santa Claus by arriving with gifts and items they asked for.
The streamer recently tweeted about wanting to provide for others during Christmas and he fulfilled some wishes of lucky fans who replied to him with stuff they wanted. He definitely delivered big time for many of them.
AustinShow provides money to lucky fans to bring in some Christmas cheer
Twitch streamer AustinShow showcased the true spirit of Christmas when he came bearing gifts for many of his fans. In his tweet, he asked fans to send them their cashtag and items/necessities they wanted for the holidays.
The tweet instantly went viral with replies from many fans wanting items like laptops, clothing and many more.
Fans sent in thousands of screenshots of the stuff they wanted this Christmas from online retailers like Amazon and others. AustinShow replied to a ton of them after giving them the money along with some much needed positivity.
He even helped out people who wanted to do nice things for others. This included people who wanted to purchase something nice for their loved ones.
However, the Twitch Santa Claus couldn't fulfill every wish, as many fans and even streamers had some ludicrous demands. This included popular 100 Thieves content creator JHB who was looking for a significant other.
In the end, AustinShow lightened up the lives of many fans by providing them with some monetary cheers. But this isn't the first time he's been the people's champion, as he has tried to help out many small content creators through his talent shows as well.
ARIatHOME throws shots at Ludwig and HasanAbi during AustinShow's talent show
AustinShow's talent show has had its fair share of great moments. However, one of the more popular moments arrived recently during ARIatHOME's grand finale performance in Season 4.
The Twitch rapper laid down some amazing bars during his performance, and he also took some sly digs at Ludwig, who was a judge on the show. ARIatHOME had some words for the new YouTube streamer after he joked about Twitch leaving him off Twitch Recap following his messy exit.
"Fighting to get my daddy back in the Twitch Recap."
Moreover, he even threw some shots at HasanAbi following his ban from Twitch for using the word "cracker". He called out the political streamer and pointed out his usage of the alleged slur by showcasing a packet of Ritz crackers while talking about him.
In the end, fans and the judges loved his performance. While he didn't win the show, his stock on Twitch definitely rose after this humorous showing.