"Three pale a*s people": ARIatHOME shouts out HasanAbi, Ludwig in improv song at AustinShow's Talent Show

HasanAbi and Ludwig were on the receiving end of jokes from fellow streamer and rapper ARIatHOME during the Season 4 finale of popular streamer AustinShow's Talent Show.

With stiff competition from other participants, ARIatHOME needed to produce a belter of a performance. He managed to do just that in his song for the finale with a few digs at other Twitch streamers.

ARIatHOME takes sly digs at Ludwig on his rap song for AustinShow's Talent Show finale

In the Grand Final for AustinShow's Talent Show, streamers like QTCinderella and her boyfriend Ludwig, Fuslie, and many more participated as the judges. With a catchy beat, streamer ARIatHOME showed off his talent with a rap song for the ages.

However, the song wasn't just about him being confident about winning the show. He referenced one of the judges for the show in his track as well. Ludwig received a slight shot when ARIatHOME referenced the former's girlfriend asking him to buy a cat.

Additionally, he even joked about Ludwig leaving Twitch for YouTube Gaming and becoming the platform's "frog."

"We could get a cat, we could get a dog. I think I'm turning into a YouTube frog"

ARIatHOME had more to jest about the American streamer as he sang about Ludwig being AWOL on Twitch Recap 2021.

"Fighting to get my daddy back in the Twitch Recap."

ARIatHOME banters about Twitch banning HasanAbi

However, it wasn't just Ludwig who was getting slewed by ARIatHOME as the latter had some quips for the recently banned Twitch streamer, HasanAbi.

Before the final hook of the song, ARIatHome called out HasanAbi by holding up a box of Ritz crackers, which referenced his usage of the slur that led to his suspension from Twitch.

"Three pale a** people as Hasan says..."

In the end, the judges and the Twitch chat loved ARIatHOME's performance, especially for all the hilarious quips he crammed into his rap. Though he didn't win AustinShow's Talent Show, coming second to Violin Tim, he definitely won the hearts of many with this performance.

Edited by Saman