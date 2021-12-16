"I'm bummed": Ludwig pens down heartfelt message after being excluded from Twitch recap; HasanAbi, Nmplol and others react

Popular streamer Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren recently expressed his disappointment at his removal from Twitch Recap 2021 following his major move from the platform to YouTube Gaming.

The American streamer, who broke several platform records this year, took to Twitter after fans noticed a glaring omission from their Twitch's Recap this year.

Streamers like Nmplol and others came in support of Ahgren after the platform didn't acknowledge his legendary year in streaming.

Ludwig unhappy with his omission from Twitch Recap 2021

Ludwig revealed that he understands why Twitch made sure that he wasn't part of Twitch Recap 2021 even after the iconic year he has had on the platform from a business perspective.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I'm bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap



Although I understand it from a business perspective it's still sad to be erased from so many people's year



Thanks to everyone who watched me



I appreciate you <3

However, he can't shake the fact that the platform would take such a step to remove him from history after everything that he pulled off in 2021. This includes his 31-day-long subathon, which has now gained legendary status in the streaming world.

Moreover, Ludwig even broke several platform records during his run, which included being the platform's most subscribed streamer. However, it seems that his relationship with Twitch has soured so much that the Amazon-owned purple platform is willing to erase a major part of its own history.

This also puts into perspective what Ludwig talked about in his explanation video when he left Twitch for YouTube Gaming. In the video, the streamer spoke about how the platform didn't want to support his content ideas, and how he didn't feel that he was being treated well.

While fans may argue that Twitch can't erase the record books and remove what Ludwig has done for the platform, it's still disheartening for the American streamer to see Twitch take such a stance.

Nmplol, HasanAbi, Kristofer Yee and more share their thoughts on the matter

Following his exclusion from Twitch Recap 2021, many streamers and content creators gave their opinion on Ludwig's tweet.

This included Nmplol, who questioned whether or not it made any sense for the platform to remove Ludwig from a business perspective. Additionally, HasanAbi, who recently got suspended from the platform, also asked whether he's part of Twitch Recap 2021.

Nick Polom @nmplol



Kinda nullifies all the hours users spent on their platform.



Dunno

hasanabi @hasanthehun @LudwigAhgren am i even in the twitch recap?

Others like SummoningSalt and Peter Park believe that Twitch is being petty by trying to erase a major part of its history just because Ludwig left the platform.

SummoningSalt @summoningsalt @LudwigAhgren Petty AF from twitch. They aren't willing to match YouTube's offer, wish you "all the best", then act like you never existed to them. Makes your decision look all the better.

Peter Park @peterparkTV @LudwigAhgren That's lame as hell, hope it was an oversight on their part and not intentional

However, as Kristofer Yee and Nux mentioned, Twitch can't remove the watchtime fans have put in on Ludwig's channel this year, and the Amazon-owned platform can't rewrite history with all the records he has broken.

Kristofer Yee @KristoferYee @LudwigAhgren Ay at the end of the day I know who I watched Lud 😊

Nux @Nux_Taku @LudwigAhgren Bro don't let it get you down, what you accomplished this year was downright historical, big ups king 👑

Even though Ludwig has had a rocky start with YouTube, it seems like he might be feeling a bit better with how he's treated by the red platform. Especially after everything that has transpired with Twitch before and after he left.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan