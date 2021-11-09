Top 3 Twitch mysteries that still remain unsolved

Twitch has seen some of the most bizarre things happen in the history of the streaming community. In fact, there are several mysterious things that have happened on the Amazon-owned platform that have no reasonable explanation yet.

Here are some of the Twitch mysteries that remain unsolved to this date.

Twitch mysteries that are unsolved till date

Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban

Dr DisRespect is one of the most well-known names in the Call of Duty community. He is known for his entertaining streams where he plays multiple major titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and recently even streamed Call of Duty's latest title, Vanguard.

However, the streamer, who has over 3.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, used to stream on Twitch earlier. He received a mysterious ban from the platform one day and has not returned since. However, what was truly strange was that there was no apparent reason as to why the streamer received the ban, and neither party has disclosed the reason yet.

Twitch data leak

The internet was hit by a storm back on October 6, when there was a huge data breach on Twitch, leaking a lot of sensitive information about the platform and payments received by the streamers who used it to portray their work.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing. Might wana change your passwords.

Not only were sensitive data like passwords and project files leaked, the massive data breach leaked the annual income of many prominent Twitch streamers such as Pokimane, xQc, and HasanAbi.

Unfortunately, the culprit behind this huge data leak has not been discovered yet.

How xQc has not received a permanent ban yet

On a much lighter note, this is a mystery that has baffled Twitch users for quite some time now. Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most controversial streamers on Twitch and always finds himself in trouble with the platform. So far, the streamer has received around six bans from the Amazon-owned platform, which has stirred the question of a permaban multiple times.

xQc is one of Twitch's most controversial streamers (Image via xQcOW on Twitch)

xQc being the biggest streamer on Twitch, as of now, is probably one of the major reasons why he has not been permanently banned from Twitch yet, but it is still a mystery that remains to be solved.

These are some of the biggest mysteries that are yet to be solved on Twitch. However, given how rough things are for Twitch currently, there might be more such unsolved mysteries and controversies along the way.

This list is in no particular order of ranking.

