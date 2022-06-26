"He doesn't really reply my DMs" - Forsen reacts to xQc asking whether he will be at TwitchCon

Fans of popular Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" have been clamoring for a collab with Felix "xQc" for a long time, but it seems their wish is far from coming true. In a recent stream, Sebastian saw a clip from xQc's stream where the Canadian talked about being ignored by him and could only react nonchalantly with his signature move:

"Unlucky."

The Swedish streamer has been one of the most popular CS:GO streamers on Twitch for quite some time now and also streams a variety of games. He recently went back to playing PUBG and streaming new AAA games like The Quarry.

In the clip, xQc can be heard being disappointed by the European for ignoring his messages and donations.

xQc does not appreciate Forsen ignoring him

In one of his more recent streams, Felix chatted with a Twitch employee and discussed the possibility of him going to TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam this July. Yesterday, Forsen watched the clip on stream before starting to play CS:GO.

(Timestamp: 00:22:21)

The conversation in xQc's clip focused on the number of North American streamers willing to travel to Europe for the event, and the Twitch staffer had been talking about why some were hesitant. xQc has been retelling stories from past Twitch events and asked whether his fellow streamers were going, and the man answered:

"I mean, there's only a handful of people from NA going to. As far as like, I think people are just like either not as jazzed on it. Or obviously still Covid sh*t, or not wanting to travel or whatever."

Understandably, this will be the first TwitchCon in post-pandemic Europe. xQc then asks:

"Is Forsen going or not?"

To which the Twitch employee says:

"I have no clue, you should ask him. You should call him."

xQc then revealed that the streamer doesn't really reply to him:

"He doesn't really reply my DMs."

The man insisted that he call him, so xQc elaborates that on top of ignoring DMs, the Swedish streamer did not read or react to the donation Felix made on stream recently:

"Bro, bro. I donated 20 bucks last time to get a TTS and what not, and he ignored it."

The Twitch staff member, however, did not let it go, wondering out loud how awesome it would be if the two Twitch giants did a collab when in Amsterdam:

"I mean if you did a collab IRL stream in Amsterdam with Forsen..."

xQc was not as receptive to the idea of doing an IRL stream with the Swedish powerhouse in Europe:

"That would be so boring."

The staffer, however, thought it would be epic:

"That would be gigantic."

Before moving on to the next video to react to, Forsen would react to xQc's claims with a simple:

"Unlucky"

And never brought up the subject again, leading many fans to have their own theories about the interaction.

Fans react to Forsen's reaction to xQc

With over 1.6 million followers, the streamer, of course, has some die-hard fans. The community, known as the "Bajs," is famous for its devotion to the streamer. When xQc described how he was ignored, they spammed the chat while excited about the prospect of the two collaborating and wanting him to answer the DMs:

Fans react to the clip (Image via Forsen/Twitch)

Reddit fans joked about the streamer acting like an antisocial person. Some even pointed out the difficulty of doing collabs with other streamers that could potentially change your own community.

A few commenters remembered the streamer Reckful who passed away two years ago:

Some referred to an inside joke in the community about the two streamers dating:

Both the streamers are at the very top of their game, with millions of viewers under their belt. While the collab IRL stream doesn't look like it will happen in the near future, here's to hoping that fans can get at least some content of Forsen and xQc together in the coming streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far