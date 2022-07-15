Spanish Twitch streamer Rubius smashes his previous viewership record during Minecraft Karmaland series premiere

Popular Spanish Twitch streamer Rubén “Rubius” has surpassed his previous viewership record on the streaming platform during the Minecraft Karmaland series premiere.

The latest installment of his widely popular Minecraft series managed to draw in over 381,600 concurrent viewers, which is almost eight times higher than his previous month's average viewership.

Initially announced via his official Twitter handle on July 30, 2022, the premiere was all set to go live on July 9, as per schedule. Unfortunately, due to server complications, it was postponed to the following day (on July 10). Despite the unfortunate postponement, the hype around the premiere was so wild that the event broke Rubius's all-time viewership record on Twitch.

Spanish creator Rubius is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and YouTube. With over on 11.6 million subscribers on YouTube alone, the streaming phenomenon has undoubtedly built a massive fan base through its fun-filled yet challenging events like Karmaland.

His rise to the top has been a steady climb thanks to his sheer determination and consistency towards content creation in general. However, after going viral in Fortnite, the popular personality soon cemented himself in the landscape of streaming as one of the top creators. He has gone on to become a juggernaut on Twitch.

At the time of writing, Rubius was the third most followed creator on the purple platform, racking up over an impressive 12 million followers.

However, his dominance isn't over, as he recently broke all of his previous records with the Karmaland series. The long-running iconic series revolves around popular Spanish streamers co-existing in a village called Karmaland, facing challenges, missions and objects together.

So far, the nine members taking part in this widely hyped-up series are Alexby11, Fargan, LOLITOFDEZ, Luzu, Mangel, Rubius, StaXx, Vegetta777, and Willyrex. That's not all, as per some rumors, streaming megastars Auronplay and Ibai could also make a special appearance during one of the episodes.

Rubius's Minecraft series has gained immense popularity in the past couple of months. The sheer popularity of the series on Twitch has helped Minecraft rank in terms of peak viewership.

The overhyped popularity of the series once again proves the power of streaming in the gaming industry, especially when creators from all corners of the globe come together for mass-scale collaborations.

