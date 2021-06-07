5 best Minecraft players in the world as of 2021

Despite how it may appear, there are a lot of different skills that one can develop, practice, and master when it comes to playing Minecraft.

These skills can range from anything between building impossible structures, redstone, player-versus-player combat, parkour, and more. There are members of the community who have become renowned for mastering a variety of skills.

It's difficult to rank who is the "best" at Minecraft when there's a variety of skills that require their own unique expertise. In no particular order, here are five of the most skilled Minecraft players of 2021.

Minecraft Player #5: PeteZahHutt

(Image via PeteZahHutt on YouTube)

Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clemont is an American Minecraft YouTuber who has been around since his channel was created in April, 2012.

He's incredibly skilled when it comes to the Minecraft Championships. He's one of two competitors who has never left their spot on the top ten individual leaderboard, and the only competitor to never leave the top five individual leaderboard.

If that isn't enough of a testament to his skills, he's also only placed outside the top five, both individually and overall, once over the thirteen tournaments he's participated in. He's also been on three separate winning teams.

In the most recent tournament, Minecraft Championship 14, he placed first individually and third overall with his team. He's easily one of the most well-rounded and skilled Minecraft competitors when it comes to applying his skills in the championships.

Minecraft Player #4: Dream

(Image via Dream on YouTube)

Clay "Dream" is a Minecraft YouTuber and streamer that's, controversially, well known for his speedruns and Minecraft Manhunt.

His speedruns might be the crown jewel that most people know about, but recently Dream has admitted to using a mod that enhances ender pearl drop rates during an impressive speedrun that made him famous. Although he has admitted to cheating in that one instance, it doesn't change the fact that Dream does have immense skill when it comes to Minecraft.

He showcases these skills in his Minecraft Manhunt videos. He's performed incredible clutches that have saved him from the brink of an in-game death. Dream pulls off these flawless maneuvers and traps, all while four other formidable Minecraft creators pursue him. It's the blend between quick thinking, execution, and strategy that encompasses his skills, regardless of his controversies.

Minecraft Player #3: Fruitberries

Josh "Fruitberries" is a Canadian Minecraft YouTuber and streamer who's known for being an overall skilled player when it comes to Minecraft. He particularly excels in parkour, as seen by his continued success in the Minecraft Championship minigame, "TGTTOSAWAF."

His team won the first Minecraft Championship he was ever a part of, and from there he has managed to secure two more individual wins, and another team win.

He holds some respectable speedrunning times and has held a previous world record alongside Illumina.

Minecraft Player #2: Illumina

Kye "Illumina" is an incredibly talented Minecraft Speedrunner. He's a formidable force in the speedrunning community, and he has the records to show it.

Illumina holds six top ranks within the top ten highest speedrun times for Minecraft Java Edition. He also holds the first place record for that section, with his total record holding time being under eight minutes (seven minutes, fifty-one seconds, and three-hundred milliseconds, to be exact).

Illumina's respectable records on speedrun.com have even been acknowledged in the newest edition of the Guinness Book of World Records, 2021. He was featured in the Minecraft Speedrunning Section for 'the fastest Any% Glitches Completion of Minecraft Java Edition' using a set seed.

Minecraft Player #1: Technoblade

(Art by jester_u on Twitter)

Technoblade is an incredibly formidable competitor to encounter on the battlefield. He's renowned for his player-versus-player combat skills, and his knowledge of the game mechanics and how to use them to his advantage.

Technoblade has had some respectable accomplishments over the years. He's beaten Minecraft Hardcore Mode utilizing a steering wheel as a controller. He holds some impassable Bedwards winning streaks, which includes his position as the first competitor to hold a 1,000 win streak on Hypixel.

He also won a raw player-versus-player match against Dream; earning the $100,000 prize money for doing so. He's a competitor who is both respected for his accomplishments and feared to cross in combat, and that's a testament to his skills.

As formidable as he is on the general battlefield, he's also a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the Minecraft Championships. He's never placed lower than the top ten in any tournament he's participated in. He's also been on two winning teams over the course of the championships he's been in.

Technoblade hasn't participated in a Minecraft Championship since its eleventh installment, hopefully "The Blade" will be back to intimidate the competition in the upcoming Minecraft Championship 15.

