"Why did you crop me out of all of the selfies": TommyInnit pranked on Twitter by fellow Minecraft streamers at TwitchCon

TommyInnit got pranked by fellow Minecraft streamers Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, and Quackity after all of them decided to post pictures on social media without him. Tommy was not happy about this and went on to each and every tweet to personally defend his honor.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @GeorgeNotFound Why did you crop me out of all of the selfies @GeorgeNotFound Why did you crop me out of all of the selfies

The English YouTuber and Twitch streamer met up with fellow Minecrafters from the famous Dream SMP at TwitchCon in Amsterdam. The close friends decided to have some playful banter on Twitter as everyone posted pictures with titles celebrating their friendship but cropped Tommy out of them.

GeargeNotFound, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs prank TommyInnit on Twitter

The livestreaming convention for the Amazon-owned company returns as TwitchCon Amsterdam is set to kick off on July 16. The event was not hosted for safety reasons during the Covid pandemic, and fans are very excited to see their favorite streamers meet up after so long.

The Minecraft community on Twitter was treated to some playful banter before the event started as Dream SMP members Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, and Quackity played a prank on the famous Minecraft streamer TommyInnit.

Here are the tweets the members posted on Twitter, deliberately leaving out Tommy:

George @GeorgeNotFound we are in love we are in love 😻 https://t.co/8dQHWR8AU9

George's photo of the trio practically mocks Tommy with the caption "we are in love." Fans were excited to see the streamers together as evidenced by the 100k+ likes on the tweet. Tommy's response also got a lot of attention as he replied with:

Karl Jacobs took the banter to another level after captioning his photo "Dream Team." The dig at Tommy did not sit right with him, and even Ranboo joined in on the fun as he was tagged in his reply:

"@Ranboosaysstuff f**k these guys"

Ranboo, another member of their server, also had something to say:

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @tommyinnit @KarlJacobs_ @Quackity @GeorgeNotFound Didn’t even include us in the photo we had to sit and take the photo because we aren’t “relevant” @tommyinnit @KarlJacobs_ @Quackity @GeorgeNotFound Didn’t even include us in the photo we had to sit and take the photo because we aren’t “relevant”

It was bad enough with two of his friends excluding him but Quackity's tweet was just rubbing salt in the wound:

Tommy couldn't help but ask if they hated him:

Twitter reacts to Tommyinnit's banter

Fans were having fun watching Tommy's predicament. It did not help that Tommy himself had posted a picture with all of his friends captioned:

"A truly romantic selfie with the homies"

TommyInnit @tommyinnit A truly romantic selfie with the homies A truly romantic selfie with the homies https://t.co/bZ2M75gqxS

Here's how fans reacted:

The English YouTuber and Twitch streamer has a collective subscriber count of more than 24 million on several of his YouTube channels and 7.1 million followers on his Twitch account. He joined the Dream SMP server in 2020, three months after it was created.

George was already a member, and the others (Qackity and Karl) joined in August of the same year. Through thick and thin, the members have remained on the roleplaying server for the last two years, becoming fast friends. Their numerous collaborative videos are widely popular on YouTube and the Minecraft community as a whole.

