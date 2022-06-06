"He was actually going to beat me up!": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit talks about his hilarious experience with a drunk American in Mexico

On May 24, 2022, Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" went live to share his hilarious experience of dealing with a sketchy, drunk American while on vacation in Mexico.

His fans vaguely knew about this trip, as pictures had been posted online of him with fans in Mexico and expected loads of hijinks and stories once the young content creator returned from his impromptu vacation.

It's been an ongoing trend lately for streamers just turning eighteen across the pond to go on stream and share their experience of getting drunk/being around drunk people for the first time. Toby "Tubbo," a friend of Tommy's, partook in that trend a couple of weeks prior to the latter's stream about his adventures in Mexico.

TommyInnit talks about his experience at a bar in Mexico

Tommy started his retelling of the bar story by mentioning that he and his friend, Freddie "Badlinu," had sung with the karaoke track "Dancing Queen" by ABBA. He continued, telling his captivated audience that he had been dancing with a girl afterward and that things were going really well between them at first. That was, however, until a mysterious "Blake" entered the picture.

"We start dancing and it's going very well. And then an American girl starts dancing with me. And I say to Freddie, 'What the hell, Freddie?' And it's going increasingly well! Until... Blake comes into the picture."

TommyInnit went on to describe this mysterious "Blake," saying:

"I had never met a real American person until I met Blake. He comes over, and he dances over, and he was very, very, very drunk. But I met him and I was like... 'My God, he's not real.'"

He later sat down at the bar with Blake. The American girl that was dancing with Tommy earlier had also sat down next to the two of them. Tommy explained that he'd had a proper drink for the first time in Mexico. And while he wasn't super drunk, he was just tipsy enough to entertain the funny idea of striking up a conversation with Blake.

Tommy went on to describe how Blake began telling him that he had been cheating on his girlfriend:

"So I'm sat next to him and he starts telling me how he's cheating on his girlfriend. I went, 'Blake... that's not very good, is it now?' And he went, 'Nah, you just don't get it, Tom.' And then he tells me the long, long story of how he's cheating on his girlfriend, and then he tells me he regrets it, but how he doesn't mind."

Tommy then spoke about the piece of advice that Blake had given him after droning on about cheating on his girlfriend. Tommy described the suggestion as so vulgar and unexpected that he encouraged viewers to "turn down the stream" as he shared it.

"And then he gives me some advice, chat. Advice that I'll keep with me for the rest of my life. Do you want to hear it? Now I'm gonna encourage you all to turn down the stream as I say this advice. I'm gonna whisper and lean into the mic. 'Cause it was so vulgar and unexpected."

TommyInnit added:

"And then he leans into me and goes, 'Now you listen to me, what's your name?' 'Tubbo' 'Tubbo, you listen to me, man. When you wake up in the morning, you need to be f*cking the b*tch that you want to f*ck. You need to be f*cking the b*tch that when she wakes up in the morning, you hope she's clean, you hope her hair is pretty. I need you to promise me that.'"

Tommy then told his chat about how Blake ruined his chances with the girl he had been dancing with earlier by asking her if she was going to "do it tonight" with Tommy. The girl said no and then walked away from the two sitting at the bar. Tommy, although disappointed, said that her walking away was "worth it," as he got to hear more drunken ramblings from Blake.

TommyInnit's chat then accused the story of being fake, to which he replied:

"This isn't fake! No, I can't play a video. I video'd a tiny bit of it but I can't play it. The only bit I video'd was when I was speaking to him and he goes, 'How old are you?' And I go, '14! Like Skeppy!' And he goes, 'What the f*ck did you say?' And I go, 'Nothing!'"

"Freddie Badlinu can vouch for me because he was sat across the thing, like with his mates, just chatting and such."

He then described how things with Blake began to take a bit of a dark turn from raunchy advice/stories to a potential bar fight.

"Then it takes a bit of a dark turn, everyone. He looks me dead in the eyes and goes, 'Tubbo?' 'Yeah?' 'You look exactly like my arch nemesis.' Now, first of all, I didn't realize people had arch nemeses I thought that was a made up thing. So I go, 'Oh, all right.'"

Blake then started mumbling about how he wanted to get into a fight and flexed his fist right next to TommyInnit. It became clear then that the situation had strayed away from being funny and edged more towards potentially being dangerous for all involved.

"Freddie sort of sees this and, like, sits up in his chair. Because he [Blake] is sat right next to me and he's going like this with his fist, and I'm sat there like, 'This is bad.'"

TommyInnit, who had been using "Tubbo" as a fake name while talking to Blake, then described how the topic suddenly shifted to one of their favorite songs. Going with the theme of his fake name, he began singing "Life By The Sea."

"I don't know how we got onto the topic of our favorite songs, so I start going, 'Man, if I'm gonna be honest. I dropped out of college and found myself a whole new realm of knowledge, down the forest foraging for sounds that I can rhyme with orange.' This angered him GREATLY. He's like, 'Nah, bro, you didn't just say that.' And I'm like, 'Say what? Dropped out of college?'"

"And he genuinely sits up and he's like, 'You know what, man? You look so much like my nemesis that I could just beat the f*ck out of you.' And I'm like, 'Okay! This is my cue to leave.'"

Freddie and TommyInnit rightfully headed out quickly after that, but not before catching a glimpse of Blake getting into a bar fight with someone shortly after he threatened to beat up Tommy.

"We stand up and I just walk away. Literally, thirty seconds later I turn around and I see him and his mate, like, actually fighting. And I'm like... 'Oh my god, he was actually going to beat me up!'"

Needless to say, fans were very happy that Freddie and Tommy left before anything potentially dangerous happened to them at the hands of Blake. That said, the story as a whole was very captivating and charming to listen to, and will definitely be remembered by fans for ages to come.

