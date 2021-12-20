Full list of Dream Minecraft SMP members in 2021

The Dream SMP Minecraft server is a whitelisted and completely private Minecraft world in which the popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream and his group of friends known as the "Dream Team" play.

The Dream SMP server is highly popular on YouTube, and content based on this server has raked in hundreds of millions of views. There are many shenanigans that take place on this server that make things fun to watch, such as wars, factions, and character roleplay.

As a private whitelisted server, there are only a few trusted members that have access to join the server. The full list of such members will be revealed in this article.

Who are all the members of the Dream SMP Minecraft server?

As previously mentioned, there are only a few whitelisted members with access to the DreamSMP Minecraft server. The members have varied over the years, with many coming and going.

︎︎caden @totemshark for anyone that's wondering who foolish (the new dream smp member) is, his real name is noah, he's 22, his pronouns are he/him and his birthday is december 18 for anyone that's wondering who foolish (the new dream smp member) is, his real name is noah, he's 22, his pronouns are he/him and his birthday is december 18

As of 2021, the members of the DreamSMP server are as follows:

Dream - Join Date: 24 April 2020

- Join Date: 24 April 2020 GeorgeNotFound - Join Date: 24 April 2020

- Join Date: 24 April 2020 Callahan - Join Date: 24 April 2020

- Join Date: 24 April 2020 Sapnap - Join Date: 24 April 2020

- Join Date: 24 April 2020 Awesamdude - Join Date: 28 April 2020

- Join Date: 28 April 2020 Ponk - Join Date: 8 May 2020

- Join Date: 8 May 2020 BadBoyHalo - Join Date: 10 May 2020

- Join Date: 10 May 2020 TommyInnit - Join Date: 4 July 2020

- Join Date: 4 July 2020 Tubbo - Join Date: 7 July 2020

- Join Date: 7 July 2020 Fundy - Join Date: 7 July 2020

- Join Date: 7 July 2020 Punz - Join Date: 7 July 2020

- Join Date: 7 July 2020 Purpled - Join Date: 7 July 2020

- Join Date: 7 July 2020 Wilbur Soot - Join Date: 12 July 2020

- Join Date: 12 July 2020 Jschlatt - Join Date: 16 July 2020

- Join Date: 16 July 2020 Skeppy - Join Date: 18 July 2020

- Join Date: 18 July 2020 Eret - Join Date: 19 July 2020

- Join Date: 19 July 2020 Jack Manifold - Join Date: 2 August 2020

- Join Date: 2 August 2020 Niki - Join Date: 6 August 2020

- Join Date: 6 August 2020 Quackity - Join Date: 11 August 2020

- Join Date: 11 August 2020 Karl Jacobs - Join Date: 26 August 2020

- Join Date: 26 August 2020 HBomb - Join Date: 22 September 2020

- Join Date: 22 September 2020 Technoblade - Join Date: 22 September 2020

- Join Date: 22 September 2020 Antfrost - Join Date: 23 September 2020

- Join Date: 23 September 2020 Philza - Join Date: 16 November 2020

- Join Date: 16 November 2020 Connor - Join Date: 16 November 2020

- Join Date: 16 November 2020 Puffy - Join Date: 16 November 2020

- Join Date: 16 November 2020 Vikkstar - Join Date: 23 November 2020

- Join Date: 23 November 2020 LazarBeam - Join Date: 23 November 2020

- Join Date: 23 November 2020 Ranboo - Join Date: 27 November 2020

- Join Date: 27 November 2020 Foolish - Join Date: 16 January 2021

- Join Date: 16 January 2021 Hannah - Join Date: 18 January 2021

- Join Date: 18 January 2021 Slime - Join Date: 22 January 2021

- Join Date: 22 January 2021 Micheal - Join Date: 16 May 2021

- Join Date: 16 May 2021 Eryn - Join Date: 22 October 2021

- Join Date: 22 October 2021 Tina - Join Date: 23 October 2021

- Join Date: 23 October 2021 Boomer - Join Date: 29 October 2021

Also Read Article Continues below

In total, there are 36 current members on the DreamSMP Minecraft server. However, this figure is likely to change in the future as members are always being added and removed as time goes on.

Edited by Siddharth Satish