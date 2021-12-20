×
Full list of Dream Minecraft SMP members in 2021

There are currently 36 unique Dream SMP members (Image via Reddit/Every1TookMyName)
Edward Hays
ANALYST
Modified Dec 20, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Feature

The Dream SMP Minecraft server is a whitelisted and completely private Minecraft world in which the popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream and his group of friends known as the "Dream Team" play.

The Dream SMP server is highly popular on YouTube, and content based on this server has raked in hundreds of millions of views. There are many shenanigans that take place on this server that make things fun to watch, such as wars, factions, and character roleplay.

As a private whitelisted server, there are only a few trusted members that have access to join the server. The full list of such members will be revealed in this article.

Who are all the members of the Dream SMP Minecraft server?

As previously mentioned, there are only a few whitelisted members with access to the DreamSMP Minecraft server. The members have varied over the years, with many coming and going.

for anyone that's wondering who foolish (the new dream smp member) is, his real name is noah, he's 22, his pronouns are he/him and his birthday is december 18

As of 2021, the members of the DreamSMP server are as follows:

  • Dream - Join Date: 24 April 2020
  • GeorgeNotFound - Join Date: 24 April 2020
  • Callahan - Join Date: 24 April 2020
  • Sapnap - Join Date: 24 April 2020
  • Awesamdude - Join Date: 28 April 2020
  • Ponk - Join Date: 8 May 2020
  • BadBoyHalo - Join Date: 10 May 2020
  • TommyInnit - Join Date: 4 July 2020
  • Tubbo - Join Date: 7 July 2020
  • Fundy - Join Date: 7 July 2020
  • Punz - Join Date: 7 July 2020
  • Purpled - Join Date: 7 July 2020
  • Wilbur Soot - Join Date: 12 July 2020
  • Jschlatt - Join Date: 16 July 2020
  • Skeppy - Join Date: 18 July 2020
  • Eret - Join Date: 19 July 2020
  • Jack Manifold - Join Date: 2 August 2020
  • Niki - Join Date: 6 August 2020
  • Quackity - Join Date: 11 August 2020
  • Karl Jacobs - Join Date: 26 August 2020
  • HBomb - Join Date: 22 September 2020
  • Technoblade - Join Date: 22 September 2020
  • Antfrost - Join Date: 23 September 2020
  • Philza - Join Date: 16 November 2020
  • Connor - Join Date: 16 November 2020
  • Puffy - Join Date: 16 November 2020
  • Vikkstar - Join Date: 23 November 2020
  • LazarBeam - Join Date: 23 November 2020
  • Ranboo - Join Date: 27 November 2020
  • Foolish - Join Date: 16 January 2021
  • Hannah - Join Date: 18 January 2021
  • Slime - Join Date: 22 January 2021
  • Micheal - Join Date: 16 May 2021
  • Eryn - Join Date: 22 October 2021
  • Tina - Join Date: 23 October 2021
  • Boomer - Join Date: 29 October 2021

In total, there are 36 current members on the DreamSMP Minecraft server. However, this figure is likely to change in the future as members are always being added and removed as time goes on.

