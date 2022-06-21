Pokimane announces her move to a new apartment

Pokimane. back from her Korean summer trip, announced in a tweet that she has moved into a new apartment. Her trip with other streamers, including JakenBake and iGumdrop, was hugely successful as an IRL streaming series. Fans were as excited to welcome her back home.

While announcing her first stream since getting back, Imane dropped some news about making some changes. Firstly, she has a dual PC setup now and secondly, she has moved to a new home.

Pokimane was very excited for her fans to see the room and tinkered with her new setup a lot before finally showing her face:

"Hold, hold, hold. Tadaaa!"

Pokimane shows off her new room on stream

With a big smile, Pokimane waved at the camera, clearly delighted to finally be back streaming for her community and especially excited to share the news about the new apartment:

"Hi! I told you guys, it would be new. But it looks different because I haven't set anything up, literally at all. Like it's such a mess."

Interestingly, this was true. Behind Pokimane lay a room full of open boxes and personal effects sprawled all over the floor, clear signs that she had just moved. She compared her situation to a meme:

"You guys know that meme that's like, "Bi*** you live like this? Bi*** you live like this?" It's like yeah, that's me right now. Bi*** you live like this? I'm sorry but yeah."

Pokimane then explained how a key furniture in her previous apartment had been broken, due to which she could not accurately recreate her previous setup:

"Remember that big credenza, that big console thing I had in the back of my stream? From my last two stream setups?"

To explain it better, she painted what had happened on Paint. Apparently, the legs came detached from the body of the dresser:

"Well, one of these legs did this. And then another did this. They like fully disconnected, and so when the movers came. They tried to move it and there were just these things on the ground."

Fans react to Pokimane's new setup

On Twitter, fans congratulated the streamer about her new apartment and expressed enthusiasm about having her back streaming. Many also requested a tour of the new house:

TPN @Phoenix_Nation @pokimanelol Ya know say what you will but ya gotta admire the gal's hustle she's making money I for one will never see @pokimanelol Ya know say what you will but ya gotta admire the gal's hustle she's making money I for one will never see

Her chat too was ecstatic about the new house. When Pokimane showed them the room, they lightly teased her, saying it was beautiful despite its disheveled state. They also joked that the streamer hadn't actually moved to a new place but had just moved the camera angle to make it look new:

Chat reacting to new setup (Image via pokiTwitch)

Pokimane's fans were out in full force, showing their support for the Canadian-Moroccan streamer both in chat and on social media. Fresh from her IRL streams, it is good to have Pokimane back in familiar territory.

