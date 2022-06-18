"I think Pokimane has killed a human"- Valkyrae and Ludwig discuss which female creator could beat him in a fight

In a recent stream, YouTube Gaming Powerhouse and Streamer of the Year, Ludwig, took some inspiration from xQc to create his version of the tier for streamers and online content creators, ranking them based on their ability to fight him in a boxing match.

After successfully ranking male creators, the duo decided to rank some prominent female creators who could potentially beat him in a fight. The lineup includes some popular names from the streaming world like Pokimane, Leslie, Miyoung, LilyPichu, and TinaKitten.

While making some hilarious points, the Streamer of the Year surprisingly noted:

"I think Pokimane has killed a human."

YouTube streamers Valkyrae and Ludwig made a boxing tier list of female creators

The popular tier ranking list is trending again, but this time with a thrilling and fun twist. Instead of ranking creators and streamers based on their content quality and consistency, the Los Angeles native decided to rank them based on their physical strength, or more specifically, the likelihood of them winning a boxing match against him.

During the June 17, 2022 broadcast, YouTube Gaming stars Valkyrae and Ludwig decided to rank streamers and creators. The duo first placed male creators like Nickmercs, Jake Paul, Sykkuno, and Will Neff in the "They Would Destroy Me" category. The duo then moved on to female creators for the same, and what happened next was a hilarious series of events.

The rankings first started with Twitch streamer Leslie "Fuslie" who got the last tier due to her terrible coordination. The duo even went on to provide a rationale for their take on Fusile and speculated that Leslie might end up knocking herself down before anyone else could even fight her during the match.

For the best shot, the duo decided to hand out the top position to Twitch Gaming sensation Imane "Pokimane". While ranking the Moroccan-Canadian streamer, the duo spent a good amount of time on how Pokimane would fare against him easily, especially when it comes to a physical fight.

While making some hilarious points to support their argument, Valkyrae said:

"I think Imane would quite literally kill me and you."

Backing Rae up, the Los Angeles native even joined her and speculated that Pokimane might have killed someone before.

"I think she's killed a person before. I think Pokimane has killed a human. I believe that, I genuinely believe, that's my conspiracy theory, I believe. I believe she's killed a man. "

Fans react to Ludwig's tier ranking system for streamers

The hilarious conversation between the two popular YouTube stars has elicited a wave of interesting responses from viewers. Needless to say, the internet is obsessed with how close Rae and Ludwig have gotten in such a short span.

Furthermore, several streamers are hoping to see the two collaborate more often. Their conversations are almost always hilarious and eventually lead to many hilarious moments that are loved by all.

Fans react to Ludwig's tier ranking system (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Although Ludwig was clearly joking about Pokimane killing someone, it led to a comical moment between the two popular creators, based on a hypothetical boxing match.

