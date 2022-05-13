3 times Valkyrae has been shipped with other streamers

Shipping streamers and online content creators is one of the favorite pastimes of fans. Rachel, popularly known as Valkyrae, and her dating life is one of the most common topics of discussion for such fans. Valkyrae has a huge fan following on her social media channels. Be it her YouTube, Instagram, or even Twitter, Valkyrae has truly made her mark as one of the most prominent social media personalities on the internet today.

Naturally, with such a huge following, fans want to know more about her personal life, especially her relationship status. She has been shipped with multiple streamers throughout her streaming journey.

This article will take a closer look at 3 of the most popular Rae ships.

Most popular streamers Valkyrae has been shipped with

3) Corpse Husband

Despite his face being one of the biggest mysteries on the internet, Corpse Husband is one of the most prominent names in the streaming industry. Some of the credit for the same definitely goes to his friendship with fellow streamers and the collaboration he has had over the years.

His Among Us streams with Rae were loved by viewers and since then, Rae has been shipped with Corpse Husband on multiple instances. The chemistry between the duo elicited quite a few interesting rumors about the streamers. Fans would eagerly wait for their discussion session just to hear the two either defending or kind of flirting with each other.

However, back in November 2020, Rae cleared all the rumors, saying that they are just good friends, and there is absolutely nothing romantic about their relationship.

2) Dream

One of the relationships that the internet used to be obsessed over was between Valkyrae and Minecraft streamer Dream. However, it didn't take long for Rae to shut down the rumors with a crisp reply.

After hearing rumors during the livestream, Rae immediately cleared out everything. She even went on to highlight the major age difference between the two streamers. She said:

"Oh my god, that's terrible. I'm almost 30, shut the f**k up! Are you kidding me? That's a terrible, terrible thing to say. Yeah, I'm going to jail."

1) Sykkuno

Similar to Corpse Husband, Rae has had a lot of adorable moments with Sykkuno, which has certainly led to fans assuming that the two are in a secret relationship. The rumors peaked when Valkyrae and Sykkuno started living in the same house a couple of months ago, eliciting a wave of wild assumptions from viewers.

RAE @Valkyrae and yes.. he finally hugged me back after all these years lol 🥲 and yes.. he finally hugged me back after all these years lol 🥲 https://t.co/88ZfRNpllc

However, while shutting down all these assumptions, Valkyrae cleared out her relationship with Sykkuno during her livestream. According to the streamer herself, the bond that the duo share is more like that of a sibling. The duo is extremely protective of each other but more like in a brother-sister way, and there is nothing romantic about it.

Rae likes to keep her personal and professional life at a distance, and her relationship status is still unknown. Over all her streaming years, she has remained tight-lipped about her lovelife. However, this hasn't stopped her army of fans and followers from shipping her with fellow streamers on a regular basis.

While speaking about this major issue, Rae recently shared a tweet on her official Twitter handle addressing the shipping issues. According to the streamer, viewers ship her with every other male streamer that she collaborates or works with, and these wild assumptions and shipping hamper their friendship on a greater level.

As much as fans want their favorite streamers to be in a romantic relationship, sometimes, the reality is that most of them are just good friends who support each other, no matter what.

Edited by Mayank Shete