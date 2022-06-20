Watch: Pokimane finds Moroccan store in Korea and gets instantly recognized

Pokimane's Korean trip might be over, but fans still cannot get over some of the most wholesome moments that happened on stream. On her fifth day in Korea, Imane took to the streets of Itaewon, Seoul, the international district of the Korean capital. With a lot of foreign stores around, chat commented on the diversity in the district.

After passing numerous pizza stores, Indian stores and kebab places, Pokimane came across a Moroccan restaurant in Itaewon, a place serving food from her native North African country.

She was overjoyed and stunned to see the place and could not help but enter the store to interact with the employees. Luckily, she even found Moroccan fans exiting the restaurant who promptly asked for a picture with her.

"Nice to see a Moroccan store in Korea" - Pokimane's wholesome reaction to finding a restaurant serving her native cuisine in Korea

The Moroccan streamer had a very nice moment when she came across the restaurant. The pride and joy of finding something so familiar and close to one's heart is very heartwarming to watch and that is exactly what happened to Pokimane.

Moments before she found the place, the streamer came across a store playing an Arabic song and she grooved to the music, exclaiming:

"Oh my god! The music of my people."

As she stumbled across the restaurant, she stopped dead in her tracks. With her eyes widening, she turned to the camera with a gleeful look, pointing to the restaurant sign and herself, clearly loving the fact that she has found a store representing her native culture:

"A Moroccan store!?"

Said Pokimane, as she eagerly walked towards the entrance, intending on taking a peek inside. As she goes in, she starts speaking her mother tongue and is delighted to find that the person behind the counter can speak it. After a brief greeting, Imane expressed her joy at finding the store:

"Nice to see a Moroccan store in Korea."

As the lady thanked her, one of the guests exiting the restaurant recognised the streamer:

"I know you from somewhere."

When she responded that she streams on Twitch, the guy's friend promptly said:

"It's Pokimane, told you!"

Imane then inquired about the food at the place and the guys said it was good. She then requested them to give the lady an extra tip from her. As she exited the store, however, one of the guys asked her for a picture and she gladly agreed to give it to a fellow Moroccan. Pokimane then told chat that it is not often that she sees people from her country in other places:

"Dude, I never get to see other Moroccan people. I just met Moroccans in Korea. You know the amount of Moroccans I met in LA? One. One, and he was my uber driver."

Fans love seeing Pokimane talk about her roots

Fans were delighted with the wholesome interaction and were left wanting more.

Fans love the wholesome interaction. (Image via Pokimane Too/YouTube)

Chat reacting to Poki finding he restaurant (Image via poki/Twitch)

They expressed how much they wanted her to explore her country, its food and culture on stream and YouTube.

Fans want more Morocco content from Poki (Image via Pokimane Too/Twitch)

It's always nice to find your culture when travelling in a foreign country and fans love Pokimane's interactions with Moroccans. The way her face lit up upon finding the spot shows her love for the culture. If she is comfortable with it, her fans would love to see a Morocco IRL stream in the future.

