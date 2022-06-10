WATCH: Pokimane gets an IRL Tier 3 sub from fan during her ongoing Korea trip

Imane “Pokimane” has currently been enjoying a trip to South Korea and has documented her adventures through a series of IRL streams alongside Jakenbakelive and Jamie “iGumdrop.” There have been quite a few moments where fans have stopped and taken photos and talked to the streamer, but none were perhaps so heartwarming as to see someone give Poki an IRL Tier-3 sub.

Pokimane receives a wholesome Tier-3 sub IRL

Imane revealed on Twitter back on June 2, 2022 that she was going to South Korea and would be spending time there creating content and producing vlogs and streams with other content creators. While many of the moments created have been fun to watch, this was a completely different experience.

(Clip begins at 1:43:38)

While coming down a flight of steps, a girl came up to the trio, first asking if the person running the camera was Jakenbakelive. The girl said that she is a huge fan, handing her phone to Pokimane so she could get a photo with Jake instead. Jake laughed, feeling like he was being trolled.

“This is so troll.”

Poki and Jake were both laughing, but obliged and took the photo for the fan, who also offered Jake a snack that she had planned on giving him. Poki laughed as well, asking if the girl was a plant being paid off by Jake.

“Yeah, he’s giving me 50 dollars later. But I wanted to give you an IRL Tier-3, my queen, this is for you.”

Pokimane thanked the girl, and Jake asked what was in the little package that the fan handed her. The package that had the donation inside of it was originally of n*pple stickers, but now had a Tier-3 sub donation in it.

She laughed about the package, admitting that the original contents would have been useful as well. After donating to Pokimane, Jamie received one as well, but it had 4 dollars less in it, because the fan apparently ran out of cash.

“That actually would have been useful!”

When the fan left, it was revealed that she was a member of TSM, Fanfan. Though she too is a known streamer, Fanfan chose to let the moment be all about Poki and Jake, creating a comical yet wholesome moment.

YouTube commenters recognize Fanfan, love the interaction between streamers

One of the talking points in the clip on YouTube was the moment where Fanfan said she was going to be paid 50 bucks later by Jake. Shrimpkkuno, the poster of the clip, laughed about it, and someone else asked whether she was genuinely a paid actor.

Another commenter clarified that Fanfan is not a paid actor, but is another streamer. The reply also stated they were shocked how humble and kind the other streamer was when talking to Jakenbake and Pokimane, letting the interaction be about Poki instead of streaming herself.

Though it was said in jest, some did think Fanfan really was a paid actor (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Other comments on YouTube also quickly recognized Fanfan as a member of TSM. An IRL streamer, she joined TSM back on April 5, 2022, so she is still fairly new to the organisation.

Though a fan of both streamers, TSM's Fanfan was recognized by the other streamers and YouTube commenters (Image via YouTube)

Jamie got some love in the comments too, as did the donation itself. Fanfan did interact with iGumdrop as well, but the focus was certainly on Jake and Poki.

Some were glad to see Jamie in the clip too, as well as the donations that took place (Image via YouTube)

It was a nice moment, where a group of streamers had an impromptu interaction and Poki received an IRL Tier-3 sub from a fellow streamer.

