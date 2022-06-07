Watch: xQc stunned into silence by stream sniper who has a Pokimane-themed Steam profile

Stream sniping is nothing new to bigger streamers like Felix “xQc," but this one still managed to stump him. During a recent CS: GO stream, Felix began to take someone to task for being a stream sniper but quickly went silent.

Absolutely stunned, he scrolled through the player’s profile and saw it was a shrine to Pokimane. He scrolled helplessly through the profile, with an audience that was equally baffled.

xQc baffled by stream sniper with a Pokimane-obsessed Steam profile

As a CS: GO match was getting underway, xQc spoke to someone in the lobby who was, in his estimation, openly stream sniping him.

“Oh man, this guy is sniping, stop, stop acting dude. Nobody buys your thing, my brother.”

Everything seemed par for the course, until the streamer opened the Steam profile of the person he was talking to.

Felix then went silent for several long moments and scrolled through the player's Steam profile with a shocked look on his face. The Pokimane-themed profile featured an image that claimed the person running it is a tier-3 Pokimane sub, with over $1,000 donated to her streams.

As the streamer scrolled further and further, it showed a Pokimane group with over 1,000 members and several GIFs and images of Poki. It even starred an image of just Pokimane’s chair, with a caption of “GOD IM THIRSTY."

(Clip begins at 9:02:25)

xQc looked on in absolute horror as he got to the end and saw the “i <3 pokimane” guide being the Steam user’s favorite guide. The streamer was silent throughout the rest of the clip as he looked at the Pokimane-obsessed player's details.

Felix also looked at the person’s previous usernames, almost all of which featured Poki in some fashion. He and his teammates had a laugh about the profile as well, with the streamer’s teammate admitting that it must have taken a lot of effort to put such a thing together.

The Twitch streamer also left a comment on the stream sniper's Steam page, offering a little meme and message for Pokimane, should she ever stumble upon the profile.

"Poki queen if you see this, vouch for this guy, he let me borrow his lambo and his mclaren for the weekend. His castle is a little big but whatever. Anyways, pce."

Reddit had a laugh at the Pokimane-obsessed Steam profile

The LivestreamFail subReddit thread was primarily filled with people making light of Pokimane-obsessed viewers, as well as Pokimane simps.

Some laughed about the amount donated being bragged about, while others pointed out it really wasn’t that impressive of a number and was dependent on how long the viewer had been a Poki fan.

Others dropped memes and simply wondered if this viewer was really a Pokimane fan. They joked about it not being especially clear if they were actually a fan or not, finding the whole situation hilarious.

A Redditor also figured there’s at least one fan of xQc that has a similar, obsessed profile, and if there wasn’t before, there will be definitely be one after this clip. Another replied that this reeks of mental illness, but one user said the stream sniper claimed it was a bet they lost.

Considering how many Poki-themed usernames the person had, that didn’t seem likely.

No matter the reason, it created a comical moment, where even xQc was briefly stunned into silence. The streamer typically has a response for everything, but this time he was absolutely shocked by what he saw of this Pokimane-obsessed stream sniper.

