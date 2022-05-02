3 times Pokimane shocked fans with controversial statements

Twitch and drama often go hand in hand, with many well-known streamers like Pokimane getting into ugly dramas because of their statements or actions.

Pokimane is usually known for her bubbly, cheerful, and fun personality. However, despite her light-hearted and fun streams, Poki has faced her fair share of controversies. From saying the N-word on stream to making questionable remarks about women, she has faced scrutiny in the past. This might come as a surprise to all the new viewers, but in her initial streaming days, Poki was embroiled in a range of controversies due to some of her statements.

3 times Pokimane shocked fans with controversial claims

At the very beginning of her streaming journey, the Twitch streamer was involved in multiple controversies and was criticized by the gaming community. Apart from this, she has been involved with other prominent personalities on some crucial issues. However, among the multitude of her controversial statements, there are some that stand out.

This article will go over some of her most controversial statements that have made the streamer a topic of discussion among the gaming community.

3) Pokimane lashed out at a smaller YouTuber

Way back in June 2020, Pokimane lashed out at a small YouTuber who had posted a video making fun of her fans. He simply made fun of the fact that some of her 'simp' fans have gone homeless to support Poki on her streaming journey. However, in retaliation, Poki crossed some lines.

She responded by criticizing the YouTuber and even asked her fans to leave some negative feedback to It'sAGundam’s videos and content. This insensitive behavior elicited tons of negative responses from viewers around the globe. It goes without saying that this response to the joke was criticized by many.

2) Pokimane said the N-word on live stream

One of Poki's biggest controversial incidents involves her saying the N-word on her live stream. The clip went viral on multiple social media platforms, eliciting negative responses from viewers around the world. This is certainly one of Pokimane's most infamous clips on the internet. The video has resurfaced quite a lot during her streaming journey.

Kavos @KavosYT This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) This time Pokimane definitely dropped the N word right? (i know the clip is old) https://t.co/xekNWfNPoG

Despite a series of public apologies, the video keeps resurfacing as a reminder.

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2 @KavosYT hard for me to speak on this clip's context because it's so old (i'm almost 23 and was underage in that clip), but it was definitely not said in a racist or derogatory manner. it was a time period/environment where saying it was more common and used as a replacement for "dude"1/2

pokimane @pokimanelol @KavosYT it's been many years and I don't ever say it now because I realize it's distasteful and looks bad, and i've never said it in a racist way / hard r either (just in a cringey way unfortunately). 2/2 @KavosYT it's been many years and I don't ever say it now because I realize it's distasteful and looks bad, and i've never said it in a racist way / hard r either (just in a cringey way unfortunately). 2/2

Since then, the internet has been divided between forgiving her for her past mistakes and trolling her for the same.

1) Pokimane's "women belong in the kitchen" argument

A few months ago, in December 2021, Pokimane's "women belong in the kitchen" argument elicited some major negative responses from viewers. In an innocent attempt to make fun of the joke, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer made a highly controversial take on women in December 2021. Evidently, her "women belong in the kitchen" claim is definitely one of her biggest controversial claims of all time.

However, later on, Poki did explain that it was merely a joke and that she was only kidding. Since the joke was a sensitive topic to begin with, it wasn't well received. Despite making her position clear, it is safe to say that this controversial claim will continue to haunt her throughout her streaming career. Notably, she has always been one of the strongest voices for women in the gaming community.

Despite getting trolled and criticized multiple times, Poki has come back stronger and made her mark in the streaming industry. While Poki faced the negativity due to incidences that she may feel embarrassed about, she has also had her good deeds and moments that have shaped her career and helped her become the mega Twitch star that she is now.

Pokimane is one of the most popular content creators out there. With over 9 million followers on Twitch, Poki has always been on the top charts in terms of views as well as popularity.

