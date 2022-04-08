xQc and Pokimane reportedly starting a podcast together, fans hyped

Felix “xQc” and Imane “Pokimane” are two of the biggest names in streaming. With millions of followers between them, the two have talked about collaborating before.

xQc’s Discord has confirmed that a podcast is coming with Pokimane and will be doing a trial run soon. On top of this, Poki said she’s doing a stream with xQc on Saturday at noon, which could be the first instance of this podcast.

xQcOWUpdates @xQcOWUpdates BREAKING: xQc mentioned in his offline chat before the stream today that he and Pokimane are potentially producing a podcast series together! According to his words, the first "trial" episode would be coming out in the next few days, and we'll keep you up to date on everything! BREAKING: xQc mentioned in his offline chat before the stream today that he and Pokimane are potentially producing a podcast series together! According to his words, the first "trial" episode would be coming out in the next few days, and we'll keep you up to date on everything! https://t.co/il8dBBq3us

xQc and Pokimane podcast discussed, trial episode coming soon

According to xQc on Discord, the two will be working together on a “fun trial” of a podcast. He reportedly has several ideas as well. It’s a huge move for the two streaming titans to work together on a product, and if they stick to it, it will undoubtedly pull massive numbers.

xQc's Discord revealed:

“I had two podcasts in mind. The studio for the first one has been getting worked on for months now, if we like [the] format, we’ll use the studio for the Poki/x one.”

There’s no telling if the two will record this together in person, in a studio or at one of the two streamer’s homes, but fans won’t have to wait too long. The announcement was made in a pretty off-hand manner, coming out of nowhere for fans of both streamers. Pokimane made the announcement of the two working together in a tweet.

imane 💜 @imane

have a lil surprise for y’all :)



+ stream with XQC on saturday around noon! stream tmrw!!have a lil surprise for y’all :)+ stream with XQC on saturday around noon! stream tmrw!! 💜 have a lil surprise for y’all :)+ stream with XQC on saturday around noon! https://t.co/MQBdSgH54J

So there will be a stream today for her fans, and then on Saturday she’ll be working with xQc on something. Poki may give details about the upcoming test podcast today, but either way, fans of the duo won’t have to wait very long to see them collaborate.

xQc and Pokimane fans hyped for latest announcement

Both fanbases are incredibly excited about the announcement of a podcast with the two streaming superstars, that’s for sure.

Matt @MattLWK @imane The surprise is you are starting a Podcast with xQc @imane The surprise is you are starting a Podcast with xQc

A few fans took to Twitter to take shots at Mizkif, who had a podcast with Imane, but no longer collaborates on the project.

Either way, fans cannot seem to wait to find out what the two get up to when they begin doing their trial podcast.

As with any major announcement, there will always be people who are disappointed, and this one was no exception.

rivermazer @rivermazer @imane why xqc? wish you played random games w otv and friends too :( @imane why xqc? wish you played random games w otv and friends too :(

It will be interesting to see what Poki and xQc cook up together, and it doesn’t sound like fans will have to wait very long since the two will be reportedly streaming together on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi