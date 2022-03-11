From saying the N-word to alleged drug use, 5 controversies Pokimane may wish to erase from history

Pokimane has been a prominent figure in the online world over the past few years, rising to stardom as one of the top female streamers on Twitch. With such a long history of being an online personality dating back to 2013, there was bound to be some form of controversy that would arise in her nearly decade-long career.

However, amidst the multitude of controversies, there are some that stand out as being more notable than the rest. Whether it was haters spreading rumors that she was abusing drugs or an infamous clip of her saying the N-word, there were definitely at least five moments in her career that she likely wishes she could erase from the history books.

5 controversies Pokimane might want the world to forget

5) The Fedmyster-OTV drama

Along with being a popular streamer, Pokimane is also a part of a group of streamers known as Offline TV (OTV), who regularly make collaboration videos on YouTube. Back in 2020, one of the members, who goes by the name "Fedmyster," was accused by multiple members of OTV of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and being a manipulative person.

Poki made very public statements about the situation, and Fedmyster responded by leaking very private conversations the two had over text, which included multiple scandalous messages. With such personal messages being leaked (and some being quite s*xually provocative), Poki may want to erase these messages and this entire situation from history.

4) Boyfriend drama

Poki has had many occasions where people have attempted to become her boyfriend, whether through sending boyfriend applications or through sending massive amounts of money. So naturally, when it was revealed that she was keeping her relationship secret in 2020, some fans went ballistic.

Many online personalities tried to call her out for hiding her relationship by insinuating that she was doing so to make herself seem single, which in turn could bring in more donations. She put this speculation to rest in the video above, stating that she keeps her private life a secret so that she has a healthier life outside of streaming and so that people won't be able to invade her privacy as easily.

While she has stated that she doesn't care about the secret being revealed now that it was made public, she certainly wished that fans wouldn't have tried to dig into her private life.

3) DMCA takedowns

In the past, many YouTubers have made videos about Pokimane, attempting to give reasons why she isn't as innocent as she may seem, with some of these videos doing quite well on the platform. However, some YouTubers claimed that their videos were removed from the site due to a DMCA takedown, which caused many to point the blame at Poki.

Poki admitted to being the one who took down the videos and said it was because they were misleading and were using her likeness to clickbait people into watching the videos. She later released an apology that addressed the controversy, where she stated that she was wrong for her actions and that she had made amends with the original video's creators.

2) Drug abuse allegations

During the early years of her career, Poki definitely had a more edgy sense of humor, which would later be brought up and ridiculed by the online community. One of the moments that many have posted throughout the last few years is a clip of her seemingly abusing the drug cocaine, lining up rows of the drug, and sniffing it through her nose.

While many have tried to say that this is a real clip, Pokimane has come out many times to say that this was a joke and that the white powder was just sugar.

The harassment she received from haters over the clip was so intense that she made her Twitter account private in an attempt to dissuade people who were leaving messages on her posts about the clip.

While Poki doesn't regret the joke, it's possible that she would want to erase it from the internet, as it has only brought her more hate over the past few years.

1) The N-word

This is certainly the most infamous clip of Pokimane that resides on the internet, as it has resurfaced dozens of times over her career, especially during the JiDion drama that occurred earlier this year. The clip comes from earlier in her career, during which she had an edgier sense of humor and a less filtered vocabulary.

She has made many apologies in the past regarding the clip, saying that she is sorry for her use of such a word and that she now realizes her mistake. Since the internet is divided between forgiving her and ridiculing her for her past use of the word, the clip has spread across Twitter at least once a year since the initial call-out post in 2015.

With such an infamous moment that almost the entirety of the internet knows about, this definitely takes the cake as the number one moment that Pokimane may want to erase from the internet.

While many people in life hold regrets, it's those moments of regret that shape us into better people. So at the end of the day, while Poki has had plenty of moments that she may feel embarrassed about, it's these moments that have shaped her into the streamer that she is now. Love her or hate her for her past, it's pretty apparent that Pokimane has grown because of these moments.

