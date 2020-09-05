'I am dating Pokimane': Former YouTuber LeafyIsHere reignites the 'Pokimane boyfriend' drama

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is set to return from her month-long break from streaming any time now.
Recently, in the face of rising dissent, the 24-year-old Twitch streamer had announced a break from social media.
Pokimane had been facing a lot of heat, with criticism primarily directed towards her hypocritical persona and her toxic simp army of fans. The criticism reached a breaking point when ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere revealed in one of his videos that Pokimane has a boyfriend.
While this resulted in a strong reaction from her fans, LeafyIsHere himself did not emerge unscathed as he ended up having his YouTube channel terminated following his series of videos on Pokimane.
One would think that after this incident, Leafy might have mellowed down a bit but if his recent tweet is anything to go by, it seems like the Pokimane boyfriend drama is very much here to stay:
The Leafy x Pokimane boyfriend drama
LeafyIsHere had recently released a series of videos on Pokimane, where he criticised her personality, her tier 3 subs and also dropped a major bomb by claiming that Pokimane has a boyfriend.
As a result, #PokimaneBoyfriend began trending all over social media as several individuals from her 'simp army' felt betrayed by this revelation.
As Pokimane witnessed a decline in her subscribers, she decided to lighten the situation by tweeting a picture of herself with her 'boyfriend'- a cardboard cut-out of Barack Obama:
However, in the face of mounting criticism, Pokimane announced that she would be taking a month off from streaming and social media.
She recently returned to issue an apology, where she addressed the boyfriend rumours and said that she believed in keeping her personal life private, adding that she wanted to experience her relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience.
Now as the online community gears up for Pokimane's return, Leafy's recent tweet, where he sarcastically claims that he is dating Pokimane, invited several reactions from the online community.
Check out some of the reactions to Leafy's latest tweet:
With Leafy reigniting the Pokimane boyfriend drama, it certainly remains to be seen what kind of reception awaits the Moroccan-born star once she makes her highly-anticipated return from her break.
Published 05 Sep 2020, 13:58 IST