"I would get destroyed"- Fuslie reveals who she would like to box with after Creator Clash

On stream, Leslie "Fuslie" reacted to a photo of Valkyrae posted on Instagram. Her roommate and fellow streamer recently started a new workout regimen in preparation for the next Creator Clash boxing tournament.

Leslie stated that she would not be participating in a boxing tournament, citing her lack of coordination and strength. However, he did say that if she were to box, the streamer she'd want to fight would be Jaime "iGumdrop."

"I don't know why, I just think me versus Jaime would be fun. I would get destroyed."

Fuslie says she would like to box iGumdrop

While chatting on stream, Leslie was asked by her Twitch chat if she saw the most recent photo posted by Valkyrae on Instagram. She went to look at the photo, which was of Rae working with a boxing trainer.

"Wow. Her abs are like... there!"

She then told the story of what happened earlier that day. Valkyrae came downstairs while Leslie was in the living room and told her that she was going boxing. This caught Fuslie by surprise. She knew that Rae wanted to participate in a future Creator Clash event after the success of the first one but didn't think she'd start preparing so quickly.

"She's already practicing!"

Fuslie also shut down any rumors of her participating in the boxing event, saying she would not be doing boxing of any kind.

"We're not doing any of the boxing stuff, by the way. Can you imagine me boxing?"

She explained that one of her concerns with boxing is being matched up with someone that's the same height as her. Leslie is 5'7" but has a small frame for her height.

"I'm like definitely probably couldn't take out even someone who's like 5'2"."

She also brought up streamers she would enjoy boxing against, with the first name coming up being iGumdrop. While Leslie admitted that she would probably lose to Jaime as well, she also said that she thought it would be a fun time.

"I do think that boxing Jaime would be a really fun time."

Reaching for another potential opponent, she said that Miyoung might also be another fun one to fight. She never said she would beat either of them, but she said that Jaime and Miyoung would at least have fun with her.

Fans react to what Fuslie had to say

Some viewers in the YouTube comments section seemed to be stuck on the word "buff" that was being used to describe Valkyrae. There were even people who said that she wasn't buff, while others rushed to defend her.

A chunk of the comments section involved the usage of the word "buff." (Image via YouTube)

The rest of the viewers said that they couldn't imagine Leslie in a boxing ring and also talked about potential boxing matchups for Valkyrae, such as against Emiru and Addison Rae.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh