"He's agreed to it"- Sykkuno set to get his makeup done by roommates Valkyrae and Fuslie 

Sykkuno is set to get a makeover from his roommates soon. This week, he will be doing an IRL stream with Fuslie, Miyoung, Valkyrae and Yvonnie, where the girls will do his makeup.

Fuslie spoke about the upcoming stream, stating that Sykkuno had already agreed to have his makeup done and that there's no backing out now.

"He's agreed to it."

Sykkuno to get his makeup done by roommates

The streamer, who recently moved to YouTube, is doing a pair of IRL (in-real-life) streams with his roommates Fuslie, Miyoung, Valkyrae and Yvonnie. The streams are sponsored by NYX Professional Makeup. Fuslie announced that the collaboration will be streamed on her channel.

"Tomorrow, we're doing a roomie stream!"

Fuslie explained the upcoming streams. She touted the first stream to take place this evening and it will be a test run with makeup, while the second one on Wednesday will be the real thing.

The possible looks for Sykkuno will be decided upon in today's stream. The options were cat/emo boy, euphoria and festive makeup.

"Tomorrow, we're basically hyping up the stream for Wednesday. We're gonna test out makeup products and then do the actual one on Wedensday."

Fuslie also teased some of the accessories they have for each of the options in the style poll. They have glitter planned for the festival look, gemstones for euphoric, and of course, cat ears for the cat/emo look.

Fuslie also made a point to state that Sykkuno has already agreed to do this. While it is highly unlikely that the streamer would back out of a sponsored stream, Fuslie made sure that he didn't have an easy out.

It sounds like fans of the streamers should tune in to this evening's stream on Fuslie's channel if they want a say on the style of makeup for Sykkuno. The livestream featuring the makeover will be done on Wednesday.

Fans react to makeover stream announcement

Fans reacted to the announcement of the makeover stream by hoping that the YouTuber will follow through with his commitment. Others cast their vote for the makeup style they'd like to see him in.

Fans seem to have already cast their vote for emo/catboykkuno (Images via YouTube)

If the YouTube comment section is any indication, it's likely that the emo/catboy style will win out in the fan vote tonight.

