"She's already practicing!"- Fuslie reacts to Valkyrae's "buff" boxing picture

The boxing bug has bitten many streamers and content creators, including Valkyrae. A recent Leslie “Fuslie” stream featured the streamer gushing over how buff Rae looked while standing in a boxing ring. Rae recently began training, and Fuslie has been incredibly impressed with the results so far.

While on stream, Fuslie showed off a picture of her friend from her phone and could not stop praising her.

“She’s already practicing! Oh my gosh. Sorry, it’s a bit bright. Dude.”

Fuslie gushes over the “buff” shot of Valkyrae in a boxing ring

RAE @Valkyrae ‍ First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer First time learning how to fight and box with a trainer😮‍💨🎉 https://t.co/k1c7N4bKLY

During a recent stream, one of Fuslie’s viewers highlighted the Valkyrae boxing photo that was on Instagram and Twitter, asking if Leslie had seen it. She immediately went to go check it out and was blown away.

“Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Wow, her abs are like… there!”

Fuslie knew that Valkyrae was going to go learn how to box because the streamer mentioned it during the stream. Fuslie couldn’t stop talking about it when she realized this was happening.

“Yeah, I was chillin’ out in the living room, and she came downstairs, and she’s like, ‘I’m going boxing.’ I’m like, 'What?! You’re going boxing?! She’s gonna box?'”

Valkyrae was already practicing in the ring, according to the Twitter photo, where she said she’s learning to fight and box with a legit trainer. Fuslie joked about how she did three squats that day, so she’s fit as well.

Is a boxing match in the future for Fuslie? According to the streamer, absolutely not.

“Yeah, we’re not doing any of the boxing stuff, by the way. Can you imagine me boxing? Also, since I’m 5’7”, they’re gonna put me up against somebody who’s 5’7”, but I definitely couldn’t take out someone who’s 5’2”.”

While she did say that it could be fun to box Jamie, she’s not interested. Instead, she heaped praise on her friend for looking buff in the photo that was taken.

YouTube comments section filled with body shaming and negativity

Who could the two streamers box? The comments had some thoughts (Image via Ah Jake LOL/YouTube)

While there were people who praised Rae for her work, there was also a fair amount of body shaming and negativity, with people saying Fuslie doesn’t actually know what “buff” means. People were quick to be negative in this clip’s comments section, but some replies did mock those people.

People were quick to be rude, but not everyone in the comments section was having it (Image via YouTube)

That didn’t stop some people from being negative about the whole affair, saying Leslie had no idea what buff is and that the Offline TV streamers have low standards for physical fitness.

People weren't shy about their body shaming and negativity in this thread (Image via YouTube)

Thankfully, there was positivity to be found. Fuslie was just trying to compliment her friend, and people immediately took umbrage with it. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if Fuslie’s response to Rae was accurate or not, she’s allowed to be happy for her friend.

Not everyone was mean, though; some chose to stand up for Rae and Leslie (Image via YouTube)

Some were just baffled by this sudden surge in popularity of boxing, but others explained it’s largely due to KSI and his boxing matches.

Where did all the talk of boxing come from, anyway? (Image via YouTube)

There’s no telling if Rae is going to get into a boxing match in the future, but it sounds like she’s taking the training seriously, and Fuslie, if nothing else, is impressed and proud of her friend for putting in hard work.

Edited by R. Elahi