Fans react as Pokimane announces a trip to Korea with AriaSaki, iGumdrop and others

Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently announced a trip to Korea with fellow streamers AriaSaki, iGumdrop, and many more, and the content creator's fans are loving every bit of it. Taking to her official social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch, Poki recently made the huge announcement, attracting massive traction from the community. Evidently, fans are going crazy over Poki's first trip after the pandemic and are definitely expecting an excess of fun content from Anys.

As expected, since the grand announcement was made public, the tweet has already gone viral, collecting over 14k likes and hundreds of good wishes on Twitter alone. Several fans chimed in with their love for her trip with fellow streamer AriaSaki.

Pokimane announces Korea trip with other streamers, sending fans into a frenzy

With her streaming journey beginning years ago, Pokimane is now a household name in the world of streaming. The Twitch sensation has certainly made her mark in this competitive industry with her absolutely fun and bubbly nature. From bagging the Legacy Streamer of the Year to starting her very own podcast with xQc, Poki has done it all with utmost perfection.

Known for her collaborations with other prominent names in the streaming space, Poki recently announced a trip to Korea with fellow streamers and online content creators AriaSaki, iGumdrop, Milktpapi and jakenbakeLIVE. According to the streamer herself, the trip will feature some of the most entertaining and fun events and activities.

This includes some delicious cooking streams, a highly anticipated K-pop dance day, exploring Korea's beauty, culture, and temples, and not to mention, some high-end shopping vlogs. It goes without saying, but fans are absolutely thrilled to learn that the streamer has something new in store for them, as many are already speculating about other activities that could be included in the much awaited Korea trip.

To absolutely no one's surprise, the announcement has elicited a wave of positive responses from viewers across the globe. Twitch streamer AriaSaki herself seemed extremely excited about the plan.

Poki had a rather interesting reply to AriaSaki this time.

QuarterJade, another prominent name in the streaming space, made a hilarious remark about their plan to visit Korea.

Chess and variety streamer Alexandra Botez also wished Pokimane a very happy and safe journey.

Clearly, it was not just other streamers and popular content creators, as several fans also jumped in to express their excitement. Here are some of the most relevant responses.

plushys ♡ @plushyslol @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki lmk if you meet any cute single potential husbandos (asking for a friend) @milktpapi OMG FK YESSSSSSS HAVE THE BEST TIMElmk if you meet any cute single potential husbandos (asking for a friend) @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi OMG FK YESSSSSSS HAVE THE BEST TIME ❤️ lmk if you meet any cute single potential husbandos (asking for a friend)

Caitlin @caitlingymnast4 @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi That’s one of my A level exam weeks which means I’m going to be revising like crazy and not catch the streams @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi That’s one of my A level exam weeks which means I’m going to be revising like crazy and not catch the streams 😭😭

EternalDxrky @EternalDxrky @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi I hope you Enjoy your time there! I also hope you Enjoy learning the Korean Culture! @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi I hope you Enjoy your time there! I also hope you Enjoy learning the Korean Culture! 🇰🇷😀

Kevin Hunt @Egavaselpmis @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi Streamers just rinse and repeat content they see others doing successfully. It's amazing how lucky these ppl are to be where they are at. Timing is their only gift. @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi Streamers just rinse and repeat content they see others doing successfully. It's amazing how lucky these ppl are to be where they are at. Timing is their only gift.

Yajuuki @Frillyaten @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi I would love to visit Korea someday. I might have too much anxiety to do that though aha. @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi I would love to visit Korea someday. I might have too much anxiety to do that though aha. 😅

Swiftanium🕹️壮大な迅速 @Swiftanium1 @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi Poki says she's traveling to Korea, but she didn't say which part of the region she was going to 🤧 @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi Poki says she's traveling to Korea, but she didn't say which part of the region she was going to 🤧

Erick @ERICKMERCS_ @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi I’ve always wanted to visit Korea wish I could go lol but hope y’all have a blast @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi I’ve always wanted to visit Korea wish I could go lol but hope y’all have a blast

Now, with such an impressive to-do list, it seems like fans are definitely in for a treat in the coming days. The much awaited trip will take place from June 8, 2022 to June 16, 2022. This means viewers will get to witness eight days filled with shopping, streams, vlogs and lots of Instagram stories.

