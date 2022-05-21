Watch: AriaSaki and Hyoon react to seeing Gordon Ramsay naked

Angela "AriaSaki" and Heeyoon "Hyoon" presented a stream where they reacted to Gordon Ramsay's Hotel Hell TV series. In the first episode of the reality series, one can see the British chef's exposed rear end.

This got quite the reaction out of the two streamers.

"Oh my god!"

AriaSaki and Hyoon watch Hotel Hell

Reacting to television shows on Twitch has been a controversial yet successful meta this year. Although critics of the meta say that it isn't actual content and note that it's in a legal gray area, streamers have spent countless hours watching and reacting to their favorite shows alongside their viewers.

Two types of shows have been very popular during the TV-streaming meta: anime and reality shows, particularly ones featuring British chef Gordon Ramsay.

After playing some Valorant, Aria brought her friend and fellow streamer Hyoon on to watch the TV chef's Hotel Hell reality series.

In the episode they were watching, Ramsay is visiting a hotel in Vermont and evaluating what needs to be changed in order to save the business. The innkeeper is paying his employees very poorly, missing payments, purchasing antique furniture and art, and operating the inn at a six-figure loss each year.

Before Ramsay begins the process of making changes to the hotel, he says there is something he wants to try. He was referring to taking a bath in one of the hotel's bathrooms. In the scene, he gets fully naked on camera.

And as his rear end was exposed on the screen, the two streamers reacted hysterically. AriaSaki couldn't believe what she'd just seen.

"I'm crying! I just saw Gordon Ramsay's butt cheeks!"

The moment certainly came out of nowhere and caught the two by surprise. Hyoon made a food-related joke directed at any Twitch moderators who may have been watching and considering banning the streamers.

"Twitch, that was a pair of burger buns."

Aria added to the joke, saying it was a wax figure of Ramsay.

"That was a wax figurine. Nothing real."

The moment passed, and while AriaSaki could potentially face a suspension from Twitch for streaming TV and nudity, nothing has happened as of now.

Fans react to AriaSaki and Hyoon watching Gordon Ramsay

Fans on Reddit had their own jokes about the scene from Hotel Hell.

Though it's possible Aria could receive a ban since others have received bans for streaming similar content in the past, so far, she seems to be in the clear.

