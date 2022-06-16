"I like my little outfit"- Pokimane shows off her outfit for her day out in Korea

It was another day in Korea for Twitch superstar Pokimane as she started her stream exploring Itaewon, Seoul's International District as part of her summer trip to Korea with fellow streamers JakenBakeLive, iGumdrop, AriaSaki and others. Needless to say, Pokimane has been having the best time exploring Korean culture, enjoying the hot and spicy cuisine, visiting impressive heritage sites, and enjoying their scenic beauty, all of which attract millions of tourists every year.

Poki started the stream alone, planning to join Jake down the way. At the very beginning of the stream, she gave her fans a good look at her outfit of the day. Pokimane decided to wear a dark grey tennis skirt and coordinate it with a white crop top. With a grey and black blazer tied around her neck, the Twitch superstar further enhanced her look, creating a beautiful colour scheme matching her white mask.

Pokimane showed off her outfit at the beginning of the stream

Despite it being the middle of the night for most of NA, Poki's fans poured into the chat with encouraging words about her outfit and day. Her IRL Korean streams have been getting a ton of love, and this one was no exception.

She started the stream by posing on a sidewalk. After showing off her outfit, she walked towards the camera asking the chat if things were okay.

"Is it good now? Fixed? Okay, I am going to redo the intro."

(TIMESTAMP 00:00:00)

She then walked out of view and returned in a cheerful manner for her stream's introduction.

"Hello, welcome to Korea day five, I think. I stopped counting. Today we are going to explore Itaewan, and I like my little outfit."

For the next 20 minutes or so, Poki roamed around the neighborhood, taking in its sights, till she met up with Jake and others and handed the camera to him.

Poki posing for her fans (Image via pokimane/Twitch)

Fans go crazy over Poki's look

As Pokimane posed in her outfit, the chat went wild with enthusiasm even though it was very late in the night for them.

Fans poured in even at 4 in the morning (Image via poki/Twitch)

While showering their favorite streamer with praise, fans did not leave a single adjective out.

Fans praised Poki's outfit (Image via Pokimanetoo/YouTube)

From her outfit to her hair and nails, fans praised everything.

Fans loved her hair and nails too (Image via pokitoo/YouTube)

It is no surprise that Pokimane's Korean streams are so popular. Jake and Poki are a fun duo as they explore shops and restaurants in Korea. Their adorable and goofy banter and interactions with fans and Korean culture as foreigners make watching the streams a new and fascinating experience for viewers.

