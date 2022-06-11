WATCH: Jake saves Pokimane on the road during IRL stream in Korea

Pokimane's Korea trip has captured the interest of the entire globe. Be it her Instagram stories or fun interactive livestreams, Poki is certainly living her best life, and fans are loving every bit of it.

Be it the super spicy, delicious Korean food, lush green scenery, or a bustling skyscraper in Seoul, Korea is undoubtedly a great vacation spot.

However, a new place means new rules and unfamiliar roads that can cause unwanted issues, or even accidents, for that matter. And that's precisely what Poki faced during her recent trip to Korea, wherein she was saved by Jack from impending doom. It was certainly a heroic move from Jake and needs to be seen.

Jack's heroic move saves Pokimane from impending doom

During Jack's most recent IRL stream in Korea, he can be seen exploring the mesmering beauty of the country with Twitch star Imane "Pokimane." As the duo were about to cross the road on zebra crossing, Jack heroicly saved Pokimane from a huge tractor that was about to overrun her.

As Poki was totally unaware of its speed, she was crossing the road without any hesitation, only to get saved by Jack. As the duo were busy talking and exploring the beauty of Korea, Poki mistakenly tried to cross the road without looking.

Trying to save Poki, Jack warned her by screaming:

"Oh, get careful. Oh sorry, sorry sir. I just saved Pokimane's life."

To which Poki pointed towards the zebra crossing and questioned laws for pedestrians:

"Well, don't pedestrain have the right away? Ah you know isn't that the point of this?"

Fans cheered in excitement as Jack saves Pokimane's life on IRL stream in Korea

Poki's Korea trip has been getting a lot of attention on the internet these days. Fans are almost glued to her social media handles to get some kind of update on her exciting trip with other streamers.

While the majority of YouTube viewers can be seen sharing their experiences reagding such situations, a handful even appreciated Jack's heroic move that eventually saved Poki.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers from all corners of the internet.

Fans cheered in excitement as Jack saves Poki's life (Image via- Offline Network/YouTube)

Fans cheered in excitement as Jack saves Poki's life (Image via- Offline Network/YouTube)

Poki's Korea trip has certainly created a buzz on multiple social media channels. The Twitch sensation even changed her Twitter username in lieu of her Korea trip. With her amazing livestreams and content from the beautiful country, it seems like fans are in for a treat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far