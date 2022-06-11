"Everyone stay calm"- Fans react to Pokimane’s trip to Korea

Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" is on a trip to Korea and the internet is obsessed. From spicy Korean food and bustling skyscrapers to lush green beauty, Korea is unarguably one of the most popular vacation spots on the planet. Tourists can enjoy a unique blend of culture, thrilling pop music and natural landscape in Korea, making it one of the most in-demand vacation points at this time.

And that's precisely what Poki tried to cover in her recent pictures, videos and livestreams. As expected, she is already in love with Korea.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about Poki's exciting Korea trip after two whole years and fans' reactions to it.

Fans react as Pokimane changes her Twitter username in lieu of her Korea trip

With her streaming journey beginning years ago, Pokimane has certainly come a long way. From bagging the Streamer of the Year award and starting her very own podcast to hitting the milestone of nine million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, the streamer has done it all with utmost perfection and dedication. Furthermore, the streamer has accrued success without stepping on anyone's toes.

Despite being in such a competitive industry, Pokimane truly stands out the most when it comes to streaming and content creation in general. That's mainly because of her collaborations with other prominent streamers in the streaming industry.

Just a couple of days ago, Poki announced her trip to Korea with some other prominent streamers including AriaSaki, iGumdrop, Milktpapi and jakenbakeLIVE. As per her tweet, Poki will be exploring the beauty of Korea and her trip is set to feature some delicious cooking streams, a highly anticipated K-pop dance day, exploring native aesthetics, culture, and temples. Coupled with that, she will also showcase some high-end shopping vlogs.

Needless to say, Poki is certainly living the best time of her life, as evident by her new Twitter username.

In lieu of her most recent Korea Trip, the Twitch streamer changed her Twitter username to Poki in Korea, eliciting a wave of positive responses from viewers. Without a doubt, fans are super excited for Poki's vlogs and livestreams from Korea.

Here are some of the responses from viewers.

eren (laying-down era) @erengarza POKIMANE IS IN KOREA!!! EVERYONE STAY CALM!!! POKIMANE IS IN KOREA!!! EVERYONE STAY CALM!!!

plushys ♡ @plushyslol @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki lmk if you meet any cute single potential husbandos (asking for a friend) @milktpapi OMG FK YESSSSSSS HAVE THE BEST TIMElmk if you meet any cute single potential husbandos (asking for a friend) @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi OMG FK YESSSSSSS HAVE THE BEST TIME ❤️ lmk if you meet any cute single potential husbandos (asking for a friend)

🌙 Reem 🇵🇸 @Reemikins_25 Just waiting for Pokimane Korea vlogs tbh. Just waiting for Pokimane Korea vlogs tbh.

Swiftanium🕹️壮大な迅速 @Swiftanium1 @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi Poki says she's traveling to Korea, but she didn't say which part of the region she was going to 🤧 @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi Poki says she's traveling to Korea, but she didn't say which part of the region she was going to 🤧

Now that South Korea has reopened again to foreign tourists after the pandemic restrictions, it's unequivocally the best time for streamers and online content creators to capture the mesmering beauty and unique culture of Korea in their vlogs, pictures, and videos, not to mention livestreams.

Now that Twitch's favorite creator is in Korea, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming few days. Evidently, viewers from all corners of the world are going crazy over Poki's first ever trip to Korea after the pandemic and are definitely expecting a lot of fun content from her side.

