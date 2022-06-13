"Can I hug you?"- Pokimane shares wholesome moment with fan during Korea trip

Pokimane is in Korea with her close friends on a trip after two years, and the internet is obsessed. From cooking streams to exploring the beauty of South Korea, the Twitch gaming powerhouse is certainly living the best time of her life. Needless to say, she is already in love with its lush green beauty.

Although the online sensation has been streaming and vlogging her entire day in Korea, the major highlight of her vlogs is unarguably her fan meetings. In her YouTube video titled My First day in Korea, the 26-year-old shared the most wholesome moment with her fans that needs to be seen.

Fans can't get enough of Pokimane's interactions fans in Korea

With her streaming journey beginning years ago, the Morocco-born star has undoubtedly come a long way in her streaming career. From starting her podcast to hitting nine million followers on Twitch to bagging the Legacy Streamer of the Year award, she has done it all with utmost perfection, dedication, and passion.

Despite being in such a male-dominated industry, the Canadian has built a loyal fan base with her fun, bubbly personality. That is precisely what her most recent interaction with one of her countless fans highlighted the most.

While exploring the streets of Korea, the content creator came across a fan who brought an umbrella for her. As for the follower herself, it was certainly like a dream come true moment as she met one of the top streamers globally during her most famous trip.

The heartwarming gesture touched Pokimane as she was too excited to meet her Korean fans. Expressing her immense happiness, she asked:

"Can I hug you?"

After this, they clicked some fun pictures together to store the memory forever. The internet star's Korea vlog has gone viral, fetching over 114k views within a few hours of making it public.

While most YouTube viewers can be seen appreciating the broadcaster for being so sweet with her fans, many were left wondering when they'd get their first chance to meet one of their favorite Twitch streamers.

Fans left in awe as Poki shares wholesome moment (Image via Poki/YouTube)

Now that everyone's favorite streamer is in Korea, it seems like fans are in for a treat in the coming days. Viewers expect a lot of exciting content, livestreams, and vlogs from Pokimane in the coming few days.

