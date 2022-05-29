Valkyrae shares a wholesome experience she had meeting a fan at Sephora

Rachell "Valkyrae" recently took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with a fan she met. Valkyrae was at a Sephora store where she came across a fan of hers. The streamer posted a photo she took with the fan on the social media site Twitter.

Along with the photo, she also wrote a wholesome message for the fan whose name she didn't know. She referred to her admirer as a cutie in her message for that exact reason.

She wrote:

"To the cutie at Sephora that wanted a photo with me but didn't have her phone on her here's the pic I took"

Valkyrae sends her fan a sweet message via Twitter

rae☀️ @itsraechill TO THE CUTIE AT SEPHORA THAT WANTED A PHOTO WITH ME BUT DIDNT HAVE HER PHONE ON HER HERES THE PIC I TOOK LOL NICE MEETING YOU! TO THE CUTIE AT SEPHORA THAT WANTED A PHOTO WITH ME BUT DIDNT HAVE HER PHONE ON HER HERES THE PIC I TOOK LOL NICE MEETING YOU!☺️❤️ https://t.co/BTPtMBNzHe

Popular streamer Valkyrae met one of her fans on her day out. The popular Twitch streamer was at a retail Sephora store when a fan approached her. After talking to her for a bit, the fan wanted to get a picture with her.

The fan, who wasn't expecting to meet one of her favorite streamers at her local beauty store, did not have her phone on her.

However, to her surprise, the streamer still took a picture with her. Rae took the photo with the fan on her own phone. She later posted the picture on Twitter so that the fan could have the image.

The post has received a lot of love from her community since the streamer shared it. At the time of writing this article, the post has over 41,000 likes and 500 retweets on the platform.

A @hxanns thank you for taking a photo with your phone bc I didn’t have mine hehe @itsraechill @itsraechill OMG that’s me!!! It was so nice meeting you, you’re the sweetest 🥹thank you for taking a photo with your phone bc I didn’t have mine hehe @itsraechill OMG that’s me!!! It was so nice meeting you, you’re the sweetest 🥹❤️❤️ thank you for taking a photo with your phone bc I didn’t have mine hehe @itsraechill

The fan herself replied to the streamer, letting her know that she appreciated her taking the time to speak to her and take the picture. She explained how she asked Rachell for a picture and how the streamer obliged by taking the photo on her own phone as she had forgotten hers.

The fan was over the moon with her experience and wrote a reply to the streamer's post.

The fan wrote:

"OMG that's me!! It was so nice meeting you, you're the sweetest

After seeing the picture and the message accompanying it, people left positive messages for her and the fan. Many of her fans echoed the sentiments of the person in the image with the streamer by calling her "sweet" for making the fan's wish come true.

Other fans pointed out how cute her photo with the fan was.

diana ❍⁷ @glossdarling @itsraechill this is so cute wow when will i ever 🥹 @itsraechill this is so cute wow when will i ever 🥹

Many fans were left wondering when they'd get their chance to meet one of their favorite Twitch streamers.

Among many of those positive messages, a few doubters said that the fan might have had other intentions.

whatthehellamidoinghere @slavicweaboo @itsraechill oldest trick in the book to get free followers lmao @itsraechill oldest trick in the book to get free followers lmao

Chance @Chance_Cooke @josephgosbee @slavicweaboo @itsraechill They respond to the post, like she did, and her comment now has almost 2800 likes. Not saying she did it for that reason but it definitely worked. @josephgosbee @slavicweaboo @itsraechill They respond to the post, like she did, and her comment now has almost 2800 likes. Not saying she did it for that reason but it definitely worked.

As for the fan, it sounded like a dream come true as she met one of the top streamers on Twitch.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar