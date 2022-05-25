“Sykk would kill me”- Valkyrae responds to fans asking her who would win if she boxed Sykkuno

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" broke the internet last week after she surprised her fans by posting a picture of herself training in a boxing ring. Since then, fans have been curious to learn who the famous YouTuber's first opponent would be.

Fans have asked several prominent streaming figures such as Thomas "Sykkuno" and Jodi "QuarterJade" if they were interested in fighting the 100 Thieves co-owner in the boxing ring.

Earlier today, Valkyrae made a surprise appearance on Miyoung's stream after she returned from her daily boxing training. Some fans asked her if she would go head-to-head against Sykkuno, and her reply was:

"Sykk would kill me."

Valkyrae claims Sykkuno would "kill her" in a boxing match

The topic of influencer boxing went viral earlier this month after YouTuber iDubbz hosted the Creator Clash event. Following its conclusion, several streaming personalities took to Twitter to ask their peers if they were interested in boxing.

Rae was one of them and was intrigued to learn how it would feel to be in a boxing ring. She didn't waste time and immediately began training.

During a recent broadcast hosted by OfflineTV member Miyoung, the Los Angeles native made a surprising appearance after returning from a training session. She was visibly exhausted and wanted to share her experience with both Miyoung and her fans:

"I don't feel good. It was too much! He (her trainer) was like jab, cross, jab, cross, cross, jab, hook. And then I started mixing them up!"

Miyoung cheered her friend up by mentioning that she was ready to box and asked her who she would like to fight against. Rae joked by saying that she was looking forward to fighting Miyoung. The latter replied:

"Bro! That's just bullying! That's not boxing, that's bullying. That's, that's different. That's sick!"

Fans began requesting to see a match against Sykkuno, and the YouTube Gaming sensation mentioned that Sykkuno would "kill her." Miyoung disagreed with Rae and claimed that Sykkuno would be scared to fight her:

"Really? I feel like he'd be too scared, though. Like, I feel like if he actually wanted to, he could, but he wouldn't."

The 30-year-old female gamer gave an example of how he did not hesitate to box her in the Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay (GTA 5 RP):

"No, he would. Literally, he did in GTA, and he's doing it in real life!"

Miyoung laughed at Rae's comments and said that Sykkuno would never do that to her in real life.

Fans react to the streamer's take

There were several fan reactions in the YouTube comment section. Some fans had a good laugh picturing Miyoung attempting to fight someone, and others joked that Sykkuno was the undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

Valkyrae is one of the biggest personalities in the streaming community and began exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming in 2020. She kick-started her online career by livestreaming gaming content on Instagram.

