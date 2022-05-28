Fuslie produces a hilarious reaction as Valkyrae jumps out of her chair

During her most recent livestream, Twitch streamer Leslie "Fuslie" produced a hilarious reaction as Valkyrae jumped out of her chair. The Closing Shift is a psychological horror game that has taken the internet by storm with its terrifying story and jumpscares.

One such victim of its chilling jump scare was none other than YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae".

During her livestream, when Rae was walking around in the dark outside the spooky coffee shop, a terrifying jump scare hit her. The hilarious moment was caught on camera, eliciting a wave of comical responses from viewers. That's precisely what Fuslie recently reacted to during her livestream.

Fuslie hilariously reacts as Valkyrae falls out of her gaming chair

The horror simulator game has made its way to the streaming world and has gone viral due to its unsettling vibe. Earlier yesterday, YouTube Gaming star Valkyrae gave it a try, only to get knocked out of her chair in the most hilarious way possible. As when Rae was heading down the stairs, she was surprised by a mysterious figure.

Unlike most of the characters, however, the creepy woman with her child comes flying into view. The terrifying jump scare successfully knocked Valkyrae out of her gaming chair, eliciting a hilarious reaction from Fuslie.

During her May 28, 2022 broadcast, Fuslie reacted to Valkyrae's most recent livestream fail. As per the majority of viewers, it was a top-tier jump scare and the former's reaction was well worth it.

Reacting to the viral clip where Rae was seen jumping out of her gaming chair, the streamer hilariously exclaimed the following:

"Rae hilariously jumped scared last night. This is going to be loud morning. I have the photo, okay hold on. I don't know if this is loud or not so just brace your ears in case because I live with Rae, I don't know if you guys know that but I could hear her getting jump scared but I don't know if this is one of those. "

Continuing the video in a clearer space, Fuslie continued:

"Wait, wait I'm blocking her. Oh my god. "

Surprised by the way Valkyrae leapt out of her chair, the streamer burst out laughing and rewinded the entire video in slow-motion. Well, it goes without saying, but the slow motion made the video even more hilarious.

Fans weigh in on Fuslie's comical reaction

As expected, Fuslie's hilarious reaction to Valkyrae's most recent livestream fail elicited a wave of responses from viewers. Notably, the YouTube comment section is filled with tons of comical remarks on Rae's epic fail. Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Terrifying stalker game goes viral on internet

Closing Shift, a psychological horror game by Chilla's Art, was released back in March 19, 2022. Soon after the game was made public, it started making rounds on the internet for its spooky, unsettling vibe.

The FPS title follows a protagonist who works at Chilla's Coffee as a young barista. Making late night shifts, they are faced with the daunting task of closing down the cafe, only to get face-to-face with a mysterious stalker.

Throughout the night shift, players will learn more information about the mysterious stalker. Above all, the title features a ton of anxiety-inducing atmospheres and jump scares, making it one of the most terrifying psychological horror titles of 2022.

