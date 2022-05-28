Watch: Valkyrae falls out of her chair in a hilarious jumpscare

The Closing Shift is a recent horror game that’s taken the internet by storm, and Valkyrae gave it a try. In a quiet moment, the streamer was walking around in the dark outside of the coffee shop the game takes place in, only to be hit with a terrifying jump scare. The hilarious moment was caught and clipped, where Valkyrae fell out of her chair in shock.

Valkyrae plummets out of her chair after being scared by a woman with a stroller

Valkyrae was heading down a flight of steps and was getting ready to turn a corner when she was surprised by a creepy woman and her child. But unlike some characters, this particular woman comes flying into view. There was a split second where she could be seen, before darting into the frame.

The streamer let out a terrifying yelp, flailing her arms around before falling out of her chair and thumping her head on the back of her own gaming chair.

“F**k! My f**king God! Holy s**t! What the f**k?!”

The streamer was good-natured about it, laughing while swearing and trying to get back on her feet. The woman with the stroller told her character to watch where she was going, but Valkyrae continued to laugh about it.

“What the f**k?”

At this point, she had finally gotten back into her chair, laughing about the sudden tumble she had taken. Rae laughed but groaned in pain, talking about how much the fall had hurt, but her chat absolutely lost it, laughing at the hilarious but unfortunate moment.

Reddit reacts to Valkyrae’s hilarious jumpscare moment

It was truly a hilarious moment on Rae’s stream, which was well appreciated by the LiveStreamFails sub-Reddit. One Redditor wasn’t surprised by this at all, because it was the most terrifying thing on the planet: childbirth.

Many thought it was a top-tier jump scare, and Rae's reaction to it was also worth seeing. Many said it was one of the best jump scares they had ever seen. It was painful for the streamer to experience, but it brought laughter to viewers all over.

Others were reminded of when this same jump scare happened to Aris, and it was just as hilarious to them. Nobody is safe from this fast-moving woman and her stroller, scaring streamers anytime they play the game.

One Redditor said that it looked like Rae’s “fight or flight” response kicked in, mentioning the way she screamed and flailed as she fell to the floor. It certainly looked like the streamer was struggling as she fell to the floor.

While it may have hurt Rae to fall the way she did, she continued to play and was scared by the horror game she was getting into. If nothing else, it provided top-tier content for her fanbase, who certainly laughed at the jump scare. This game has scared other streamers in the past, such as Miyoung, who played with Disguised Toast.

