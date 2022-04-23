"I don't wanna hear that": Miyoung and Disguised Toast share a wholesome moment while playing a horror title

A recent Disguised Toast stream featured Miyoung as they played horror games together, and one in particular that was chosen was The Closing Shift. A new first-person horror game, it debuted on Steam on March 18, 2022, and the two streamers shared wholesome and terrifying moments as they tried to get through the game.

Miyoung took one of her headphones off during the playthrough and Disguised Toast put it back on, saying they had to go through this together, but Miyoung was certainly terrified.

“I don’t wanna hear that! I don’t wanna hear that well!”

Miyoung and Disguised Toast play The Closing Shift, streamers share scared but wholesome moment

In The Closing Shift, the players act as an unnamed young woman who works at Chilla’s Coffee. There are rumors of a stalker, while the player is trying to work the closing shift. Disguised Toast and Miyoung were playing the game together on stream, and even though nothing had happened, both players were terrified.

An investigator showed up at the coffee shop while the two were playing the game, who warned the player that they may need to close up early due to a stalker being on the loose. The investigator was going to leave, but Miyoung fervently shouted for him to stay.

“No no no no no. Come back. Hey! Don’t leave! You can’t just say that and leave!”

Disguised Toast continued to play the game, sweeping the floor as the game dictated him to, but the music suddenly turned off, unnerving Toast at first.

“You know, we act all scared, but nothing has happened in this game.”

Miyoung said that that’s what the developers wanted them to do, and though nothing had happened, the game suddenly went dark. Miyoung covered her eyes again and Disguised Toast peeked around his hands into the darkness.

When asked if they had died, Toast said he didn’t know and he was scared. Both streamers were covering their eyes as the window slowly came back into focus. They constantly chattered about their character being dead, and though they weren’t, Toast wasn’t feeling confident.

“No, I’m still alive, but I do not want to turn.”

Toast would have Miyoung open her eyes and face the fear with him, but she certainly did not want to. He wanted the two of them to go through the scary moment together.

“If I just look at the floor, nothing can scare me! Ahh! Ahh! I see the merchandise!”

Toast then looked around in the darkness, with Miyoung being scared and nervous next to him. Her eyes were covered nearly the entire time. The streamer yelped in fright, but all they could see was coffee.

(Clip begins at 30:55)

He kept walking around and yelping in fright to unsettle his friend, in a particularly wholesome moment. In the final moments, Toast turned on the lights, said everything was okay, and then yelped to try and scare Miyoung one final time.

YouTube comments react to Miyoung and Toast being scared together

Many people thought Toast trolling Miyoung was both funny and adorable, with the majority of the comments being about the pair’s friendship. It doesn’t seem like many of them were really convinced that the two were just friends.

Are they really just friends? People continue to speculate (Image via OTV Copium/YouTube)

Others loved seeing the two scared, particularly Miyoung. She wound up keeping her face covered by her hands for a long part of the clip out of sheer fright, and this amused the comments section.

Others were definitely enjoying watching Miyoung be scared during the stream (Image via OTV Copium/YouTube)

However, one commenter came through to say they simply didn’t like Miyoung and found her annoying. The replies to that were supportive of the other streamer, saying that the video title wasn’t misleading, and that the person knew Miyoung would be in Disguised Toast's clip. So to show up and be rude already knowing what was in the content was a bit hypocritical of them.

One commenter didn't like that Miyoung was there, but were quickly talked down by others (Image via OTV Copium/YouTube)

Watching other people be scared in horror games is always an entertaining time. There's a bit of schadenfreude in watching others play horror games. The pairing of Disguised Toast and Miyoung certainly delivered in this recent stream of The Closing Shift.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan