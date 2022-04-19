“Korean or Chinese”: Disguised Toast left disgusted by Twitch user’s racist remark

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" was asked whether he was Korean or Chinese in a racist remark made on his stream. The comment was made in Spanish, so Toast took to Google Translate to learn what the commenter said.

This happened during a stream where he discussed the drama surrounding the North America versus Spain Twitch Rivals Rust event. Toast helped organize the event, but it ended in controversy due to unsportsmanlike conduct by the Spanish team.

Toast was going through unban requests on stream when he came across the comment. He decided to uphold the ban on the Twitch user.

"It's gonna be a deny, but I'll let him know."

Disguised Toast revolted by Twitch user's racist remark

Just a day after the Rust Twitch Rivals event ended in controversy, Toast went on stream to talk about the drama as well as share unban requests with his viewers. While some issued genuine apologies to him, he came across a user who left him a racist comment.

The comment was written in Spanish, so the streamer went to Google Translate to figure out exactly what he said. In the comments, the viewer asked him about his race while claiming the streamer had a "garbage identity." The full comment said:

"It is not known if you are a gringo... Chinese or Korean... you don't even have a garbage identity!!"

Toast, who is from Taiwan, laughed off the comments. Funny enough, he said that he has both Chinese and Korean heritage, according to a DNA test. The streamer joked about it.

"I can understand why he's confused because I am both Chinese and Korean, according to my most recent DNA test."

He continued to shrug off the comment, joking that the commenter was "just curious." He denied their ban request, but left a message letting the Twitch user know the exact percentage of Chinese and Korean DNA he possesses.

The racist comment likely spawned from the North America versus Spain Rust Twitch Rivals event, where a team of North American streamers took on a team of Spanish-speaking ones from multiple countries.

The event ended in controversy due to the Spanish team threatening to forfeit, with many not showing up for the second day of the game. Fans of the Spanish team were chat hopping, leaving racist and sexist remarks in the North American streamers' chats.

While Disguised Toast was certainly disgusted by the comment, he handled the situation with grace.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul