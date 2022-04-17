5 best psychological horror games to play (2022)

Horror games have an almost cult following in today's gaming culture. The best horror games have given us a lot to think about. Psychological horror games provide a fundamental feeling that we will do everything we can to avoid as humans.

The scariest games have been some of the most controversial in gaming history. While some people tremble at the slightest mention of them, others revel in the prospect of a terrifying video game. Without a doubt, horror games have always been among the most terrifying video game sub-genres.

Horrors can encompass situations of tremendous adversity, psychological suffering, and so on, and are not limited to fiction or the supernatural.

Here are the five best psychological horror games to play in 2022

5) Amnesia: Rebirth

Publisher: Frictional Games

Frictional Games Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating systems

Amnesia: The Dark Descent had a significant impact on this genre, demonstrating how slow gameplay, unpleasant atmosphere, and emotions of powerlessness and fear can make for an excellent gaming experience.

It's still regarded as one of the best horror games. Amnesia: Rebirth is an extension of the original concept created by the game's designers.

Amnesia: Rebirth was developed by Frictional Games, one of the most well-known horror game creators in the indie scene. It's full of ghosts, suspense, and unexpected twists and turns.

However, Frictional Games appears to believe that its games are all more than simply scary. It reckons that Amnesia: Rebirth is a significant experience related to its plot, characters, visuals, and atmosphere.

4) Visage

Publisher: SadSquare Studio

SadSquare Studio Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Visage has been hailed as a spiritual sequel to PT. The game takes place in a large mansion that has witnessed decades of tragedy and depravity, including murders, suicides, and demonic possession.

Visage achieves its goal of being a wholly uncomfortable and disturbing experience. The game starts with highly gory and disturbing graphics of killing, and things only appear to get worse from there.

Players take control of Dwayne, a guy who has committed a heinous crime and is now tortured by haunting glimpses of other horrifying events in the house. Dwayne had to follow clues and solve riddles to escape the mansion over Visage's four chapters while retaining his sanity and fighting to stay alive.

3) Devotion

Publishers: Red Candle Games, Winking Entertainment Corporation

Red Candle Games, Winking Entertainment Corporation Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS

When it was first launched, Red Candle Games' Devotion was a tremendous hit. This indie game followed a depressed scriptwriter who became immersed in a bizarre realm of Taiwanese tradition and folklore.

Devotion was taken from digital marketplaces owing to one provocative image, and there was a significant chance it would have become a bigger hit. The game made waves in 2019 when it was abruptly removed from Steam, allegedly for criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The game is now available again, with the studio opting to offer digital versions through their website. The game may be purchased singly or as part of various packages, and the site also sells the team's previous entry, Detention.

2) Martha is Dead

Publisher: Wired Productions

Wired Productions Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game that tells the story of Martha's twin sister, who was discovered drowned during the German-Allied war. The game is told in first-person and centers on solving puzzles to advance to the next section.

Players take on the role of Giulia, a young lady with a passion for photography who uncovers her sister being killed in a lake near their country residence one day.

Martha Is Dead is set in Italy, where the myth has it that she was a drowning maiden murdered by her lover in a moment of anger. Her only solace is to take a young lady into the ocean, where she will meet the same destiny.

1) Outlast

Publishers: Red Barrels, RH BADRO

Red Barrels, RH BADRO Platforms: PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Classic Mac OS

Red Barrels' Outlast is a psychological horror game in which you play as a first-person survivor. The game offers Miles Upshur, a professional investigative journalist, on the hunt for a remote psychiatric facility.

However, what Miles discovers is not only unpleasant but also hazardous, forcing him to battle for his survival. As a survival horror game, players must employ stealth to their benefit while navigating through numerous challenges.

Similarly, a large part of the game relies upon using a camera system to view what's going on in the region. However, because the camera requires batteries to operate, players will need to search for replacements as they continue through the story.

