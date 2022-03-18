5 elements that make Silent Hills P.T. one of the most iconic horror games ever made

Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro's collaboration remains one of the most iconic horror games ever made. P.T.'s horrors, ambiance, and convoluted nature have garnered it a significant fanbase despite spending its entirety in a corridor you have to travel through repeatedly.

At the peak of the Silent Hill fever, Konami canceled the project, severed connections with Kojima, and even took P.T. from the PlayStation shop.

Unfortunately, due to a conflict between Kojima and Konami, the project was canceled, leaving gamers with just the promise of what may have been. To this day, many can't get enough of the terrible loop around attempting to escape an unending tunnel, leading to theories and respect for P.T.

Five elements that make Silent Hills P.T. one of the most iconic horror games ever

5) Lisa's ghost

A spectral apparition that plagued the player was one of the key features that made P.T. such a terrifying experience. Lisa's odd look and incredible command of the "jump scare" were unforgettable. She repeatedly appeared during the demo, sometimes in controlled periods and other times at random.

If the user is too cautious and comes too close to Lisa, she can control them, resulting in the sound of heavy breathing and additional footstep sounds behind.

4) Baby fetus

The Baby in P.T. is a little red creature who appears in the never-ending hallway's bathroom sink. The infant seems to be a bloody, extremely early human fetus screaming in misery and pain.

Crying or giggling can be heard in the corridor at some time during the game, and it's not unreasonable to assume that this is coming from the Baby. The gamer may also set off an event that transforms the Baby into a speaking vessel.

The Baby will eventually begin to speak with the voice heard on the radio, explaining how the character lost his job and his wife had to find work at a grocery shop, which she would not have received if the manager hadn't "loved how she looked in a skirt."

The Baby is suggested to be the managers' due to an affair with Lisa. According to the Baby, the matter took place about ten months before the events of P.T.

"You got fired, so you drown your sorrows in booze. She had to get a part-time job working a grocery store cash register. Only reason she could earn a wage at all is the manager liked the way she looked in a skirt. You remember, right? Exactly ten months back."

3) Mysterious talking bag

Users begin P.T. in a dark room with nothing but a bleeding paper bag in their possession. As they approach the bag, something within begins to move and talk in a deep voice.

"He" sees another "him" who isn't exactly "himself," according to the bag. This could have something to do with the title and premise of Silent Hills, which is about several parallel realities.

This begs the question of whether the Bloodied Bag is a creature from another universe, as evidenced by his following comment.

"Watch out. The gap in the door. It's a separate reality. The only me is me. Are you sure the only you is you?"

2) Lisa's Husband

According to the radio, Lisa's husband in P.T. had purchased a firearm from a nearby gun store two days before murdering his family. His neighbors saw him reciting a series of digits in a loud voice about this time.

Hearing the disturbance at Lisa's home, the neighbors promptly phoned the cops, who discovered him sitting in his car, listening to the radio. According to the radio, he later hanged himself with a garden hose.

However, since police involvement would likely prevent such a suicide, one of the other two familicidal dads listed in the newspaper story is more likely.

1) The streets of Silent Hills

The diversity of haunted locales in the titular town is one of the most remembered characteristics of the earlier Silent Hill games. P.T. is fantastic on its own, but when fans learned it was a sneak peek into the next installment in the franchise, they were eager to see what it would look like from the outside.

Those who made it to the conclusion of P.T. were rewarded with a video in which Norman Reedus roams the foggy streets of Silent Hill. The footage appeared to be all CGI, but it was determined to be captured in-game by hacker extraordinaire Lance McDonald.

Lance discovered a way to travel the same streets shown in the closing cinematic by hacking into the game's programming.

