Why will Martha Is Dead be censored on PlayStation?

According to publisher Wired Productions, the upcoming horror game Martha Is Dead will be censored on PlayStation consoles, but not on Xbox or PC. The title, a terrible psychological horror thrillfest that deals with extremely dark themes, will be released on February 24 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Martha Is Dead has been on horror fans' wishlists for months, with many anxiously anticipating the chance to immerse themselves in its dark and frightening plot. Martha Is Dead is a story-driven game set in Italy during 1944, against the backdrop of World War 2.

Wired Productions

While Wired Productions does not clarify what content has been removed, it does state that parts of the game are no longer playable. Sony did not push for the censoring, according to Wired, and the real reason behind the censoring remains unknown.

Censoring Martha Is Dead has repercussions for its PS4 and PS5 release

While the digital copy of the title will be ready in time for release, the physical copies for the PS4 and PS5 will have to wait. Wired has stated that the copies will take some time to release, although the new dates remain unknown.

The scenario is likely displeasing to LKA and Wired Productions. After "four years of dedication and hard labor," it describes the necessity for these adjustments as "unplanned" extra time.

Wired highlighted how Martha Is Dead has always been transparent about the fact that it is solely for adults. It also claimed that the content is "clearly and consistently" highlighted in-game before it occurs.

It appears that Sony made a last-minute choice concerning the game's content. However, it is unknown what prompted the company to determine that the horror game needed to be censored with only a few weeks until release, or why it took so long to make that decision.

It's possible Sony miscalculated the effect of the now-censored sequences in motion.

For the time being, only digital PlayStation copies of the game will be restricted, according to Wired. In keeping with LKA's concept for the game, the PC and Xbox versions of Martha Is Dead will remain uncensored.

