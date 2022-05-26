"You finally said yes"- Valkyrae reacts as Miyoung accepts her offer to buy food on livestream

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" recently reacted as Miyoung accepted her offer to buy food during the livestream. As fans might already know, Valkyrae and Miyoung are great food lovers and can be seen munching on quite often during their livestreams.

However, more interestingly, as per the YouTube star herself, Miyoung never lets her order anything online during their livestream, as she always gets everything beforehand.

But surprisingly, their most recent livestream was a bit different for Valkyrae, as Miyoung finally accepted her offer to buy food on the livestream. What happens next is a hilarious series of reactions from the former.

After getting the long-awaited permission from Miyoung, Rae excitedly notes:

"Oh my god, you finally said yes."

Read on to find out how Rae reacted to Miyoung's unusual approval and fans' responses to the entire situation.

Valkyrae left in shock as Miyoung accepts her food offer

In the most recent broadcast on May 26, 2022, The OfflineTV (OTV) members and close friends Miyoung and Rae can be seen having a hilarious conversation about ordering food online.

While opening a pack of online food deliveries, Rae asked Miyoung if she had permission to eat during the livestream:

"Do I have permission to eat? "

After getting the much awaited green light from her friend, Rae opened the packet with utmost excitement:

"Oh my god, you finally said yes. You're letting me buy you something? Do you know how long it is. She finally said, if you wanna buy something Booba."

Continuing her trail of thought, Rae hilariously mocks Miyoung:

"No, sometimes it'll be like, You hungry? Yeah, and I'll be like want you want and then and then she'll be like, I already ordered it. I already ordered it for us. Are you hungry? Uh what uh meal what app is it on? Oh I got it."

However, explaining her side of the story, Miyoung very innocently replies:

"Well, I mean at that point it's like oh you know I can just order it why, why even go through all that effort?"

Fans delve into Rae's hilarious reaction during the recent livestream

As expected, Rae's innocent approach to the entire situation elicited quite some funny responses from viewers. Notably, the comment section swarmed with hilarious reactions as fans absolutely loved the light-hearted, innocent conversation between the two Offline TV members.

Here are some of the most relevant responses.

Fans react to Rae's hilarious reaction (Image via- OTV COPIUM/ YouTube)

Valkyrae and Miyoung are some of the most prominent names in the streaming industry at this point. The duo can be seen collaborating quite often on their social media platforms. It goes without saying, but the friendship and the beautiful bond that these two female streamers share is truly impressive.

Despite being in the most competitive industry, the duo have always backed each other up no matter what. Their most recent livestream, where they talked about ordering food online in the most hilarious way possible, only went on to prove the same.

