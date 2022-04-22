Valkyrae, Fuslie, and others react as Sykkuno’s merchandise makes a billboard appearance

Valkyrae, Miyoung, Fusile, and many other popular content creators and streamers recently reacted to Sykkuno's massive billboard appearance. The popular GTA RP streamer recently dropped his merch, and it seems like fans are absolutely loving every bit of it.

Some of his close friends with whom he can be seen collaborating quite a lot also reacted to the merch, giving out their best wishes to the streamer. Back when the GTA RP streamer first gave a sneak peek of his merch, many content creators showed their immense support and appreciated the simple yet classic design.

Photoshoot images of the widely hyped-up merch went viral on social media platforms. Moreover, the hoodie and scarf from the merch instantly became a huge hit with the community. With this, his merch has now taken an even bigger leap, making a grand billboard appearance.

Sykkuno's merch makes it to a massive billboard and fans are just loving it

Sykkuno recently shared an image of a huge billboard with his merch photoshoot picture on it. Naturally, given his good relationship with other streamers and content creators, the merch has attracted immense attention, which basically explains the wild hype around it.

Everyone is equally excited to see the merch on the billboard and given the reaction of the community, it seems like everyone is happy with the merch and especially how simple yet classy every piece is.

Notably, his close friends and Offline TV members left no stone unturned to make this massive achievement even more special for him. Replying to the tweet, YouTube queen Rachell Hofstetter aka Valkyrae expressed her excitement and wrote:

Fans are also elated about the billboard appearance and the charming picture of their favorite streamers posing it altogether. Some of the tweets read:

Lily @KennediOsby @Sykkuno @Shopify Congrats I been watching you for a year now lly and I’m glad that you made it on the billboard @Sykkuno @Shopify Congrats I been watching you for a year now lly and I’m glad that you made it on the billboard 💚

COY @coyelizabeth5 @Sykkuno SO FRICKIN PROUD OF U SYKKUNO @Sykkuno SO FRICKIN PROUD OF U SYKKUNO 💚

mel @agorapovic @Sykkuno @Shopify LET’S GO SMALL STREAMER MAKING BIG MOVES !!!! GRATS SO PROUD :D @Sykkuno @Shopify LET’S GO SMALL STREAMER MAKING BIG MOVES !!!! GRATS SO PROUD :D

Naturally, this is an extremely proud moment for Sykkuno as it is his first ever merch drop. His merchandise is already winning hearts with its unquie approach towards design and it seems like it is only going to get bigger and better in the near future.

With more streamers and content creators turning in to purchase them, the stock will be over sooner than ever. Fans can get their hands on the merch from its official website.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan