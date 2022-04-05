Sykkuno hilariously changes opinion on Fortnite skin "Kuno" after Valkyrae's compliments

During their latest stream together, Sykkuno and Valkyrae had a hilarious back and forth over the Fortnite skin "Kuno." They talked about how he had bought the skin but didn't like it very much.

Over the last few weeks, many streamers have been playing the new "no building" update on the popular battle royale game Fortnite. Plenty of top streamers have returned to the game to enjoy its new updated movement system, new map, and new game mode that removes the ability to build with materials.

During a recent stream where the two popular streamers were playing Fortnite, they were waiting to be put into their next match when Sykkuno equipped the "Kuno" skin and started talking about why he got the skin. After explaining that he got it purely because his username was close to the skin's name, he expressed that he didn't like the skin just as Valkyrae was saying how much she liked the skin:

"I bought this skin 'cause it's called Kuno, and I don't know if I like it." / "I really like that skin."

Sykkuno changes opinion for Valkyrae

Upon hearing that Valkyrae liked the skin, he suddenly changed his stance on it, but Rae told him he shouldn't equip the skin if he didn't like it.

"Oh, I mean yeah! This is a great skin! It's even named Kuno, like Sykkuno! It's perfect! / "You don't like it?! Then change it, bruh!"

He then hilariously denied that he hated the skin, assuring her that he bought it because he liked it.

"Of course I like it, I bought it 'cause it looks good." / "Why'd you buy it then, if you don't like it?"

He tried to explain why he bought it, but Rae cut him off before he could finish, pressing him on the fact that he bought a skin just for the name.

"Well, it's called Kuno, I thought it was like Sykkuno, so I thought..." / "So you bought only because it has "Kuno" in the name?

He then murmured that he really did like the skin, trying to convince Rae one final time before giving up.

"And, 'cause it looks good, obviously it looks good..."

Plenty of fans reacted to the humorous moment, with many calling the popular streamer a "simp" for Rae.

Screenshot of fans' reactions (Image via YouTube)

With the two recently becoming roommates, we can surely expect more great moments like this to happen in the near future.

