“I’m subscribed, you nut!” - Valkyrae rages at Sykkuno after latter says she’s not subscribed to his YouTube channel

YouTube Gaming star streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" hilariously lashed out at her good friend Thomas "Sykkuno" after he claimed that Rae was not subscribed to his YouTube channel.

As Sykkuno was done streaming for the day, he looked forward to hosting Rachell's stream and noticed that he could not do so. He later claimed that Rae had not subscribed to his channel.

Listening to this, the Queen of YouTube Gaming loudly said:

"I'm subscribed, you nut!"

Valkyrae calls out Sykkuno on stream

Sykkuno hosted his first-ever YouTube Gaming livestream on May 3 after making a surprising announcement about switching livestreaming platforms earlier this month.

YouTube recently enabled a feature similar to Twitch's raiding/hosting and the Las Vegas native decided to raid Rae's YouTube channel.

Hosting or raiding is a social feature on the streaming platform that enables streamer A to instantly send their concurrent viewers to streamer B. The 100 Thieves co-owner notified her fans that YouTube Gaming had enabled this feature and stated:

"Is he getting off? Oh, he is. They (YouTube) enabled raiding today and I don't know how to do it."

Fans told the streamer that Sykkuno was trying to raid her channel but was unable to do so. She opened his stream and said:

"Wait, really? Okay. Let's see if he can do it."

Sykkuno did not know how raiding/hosting worked on YouTube Gaming either. As he was trying to figure out ways to make it work, he mentioned:

"It might not, I'll have to; wait is Rae not subscribed to me? I might not be able to. It's telling me I can't."

Hearing what Sykkuno had to say, Valkyrae loudly exclaimed and said that she was a subscriber and was an exclusive member of his YouTube channel.

The former Twitch streamer was surprised to see this and said:

"There's no way she's not subscribed to me."

Valkyrae reacted to Sykkuno's stream by saying:

"Dude, he is farming Sadges (Twitch emoticon which conveys sadness)."

Sykkuno pondered that some sort of glitch affected his raiding/hosting abilities:

"Alright, it is surely just borked, right? Doesn't work yet? Well, we will try it the next time. It's letting me raid someone else. I'm not going to say anything."

Valkyrae was shocked after learning that YouTube Gaming enabled Sykkuno to raid other streamers but not her in particular. After bidding farewell for the day to his fans, the 30-year-old female gamer said:

"Bro, why does he do that? He literally; he plants seeds, man. Oh wait, I don't think I am in his stream."

Later in the stream, when she was in-game playing Among Us, she noticed an influx of viewers on her stream. Rae greeted new viewers and said:

"Oh wow! Thanks for the raid. Unofficial Sykkuno raid."

Some Sykkuno viewers mentioned that he was unable to raid her stream, to which she replied by saying:

"Bruh, I know I was watching because I was trying to raid him and then he's like, 'Oh, I can't for some reason. You don't think. Surely, she's not subscribed to me, right?' Surely not. Planting seeds, farming Sadges."

Fans react to the streamers' back and forth

Fans in the YouTube comment section were delighted to see Sykkuno switch to YouTube Gaming.

Fans reacting to the streamer's conversation (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Valkyrae is one of the most popular streaming personalities on YouTube Gaming as she has more than 3.6 million subscribers on her main channel.

