Fans pour in with ideas as Valkyrae asks for suggestions for new merch design

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" is all set to relaunch her very own merchandise soon. She recently took the internet by storm after teasing her new merch collection. Although the merchandise is in the early planning stages, fans are already pouring in new design ideas they would love to see this time around.

One of the most amazing things about being loyal to a specific community is the chance to cop some dedicated merch. From Corpse Husband to Sykkuno to Valkyrae, several streamers have already tried their hands at merchandise drops. And now, with this in mind, it's time for a new merch collection by none other than Valkyrae herself.

Read on to learn everything about Rae's upcoming merchandise in 2022.

Valkyrae confirms working on her upcoming merch designs, sending fans into a frenzy

Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, Rae confirmed that she is already working on her upcoming merch designs. Apart from her usual streaming schedule, Valkyrae has now begun expanding into different fields, including music, voice acting, and many more.

And one such field she has successfully expanded into is apparel. Way back in September 2021, Rae started her very own merchandise, fetching massive traction on her merch website. Now, just a couple of months later, the YouTube Queen is planning to relaunch her merch.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Working on merch designs today.. anything specific you guys want? Working on merch designs today.. anything specific you guys want?

As soon as the announcement was made public, fans started pouring in their suggestions as to what they would like to see this time. The tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 18.1k likes and 201 retweets within a couple of hours.

From shorts to black hoodies to tank tops, Rae's comment section is filled with some of the finest suggestions for her upcoming merch. Here are some of the brilliant suggestions made by viewers.

i feel like you could do the same kinda vibe with “valkyrie” wings (kinda like the famous LA wings that everyone takes pics at) but from a “back” POV (and your style wings) @itsraechill the one black hoodie i wore on the mukbang stream has a really clean & simple graphic on the backi feel like you could do the same kinda vibe with “valkyrie” wings (kinda like the famous LA wings that everyone takes pics at) but from a “back” POV (and your style wings) @itsraechill the one black hoodie i wore on the mukbang stream has a really clean & simple graphic on the backi feel like you could do the same kinda vibe with “valkyrie” wings (kinda like the famous LA wings that everyone takes pics at) but from a “back” POV (and your style wings)

Abe @BaboAbe @itsraechill as a matter of fact if there's no tank top I will be upsetti spaghetti @itsraechill as a matter of fact if there's no tank top I will be upsetti spaghetti

Abe @BaboAbe @itsraechill Yeah a tank top would be nice @itsraechill Yeah a tank top would be nice

mely @melysixsiege @itsraechill SOMETHING HALF AND HALF AGAIN LIKE THE CREWNECK FROM THE LAST DROP, I LOVE IT SO MUCH…. maybe red and black…. @itsraechill SOMETHING HALF AND HALF AGAIN LIKE THE CREWNECK FROM THE LAST DROP, I LOVE IT SO MUCH…. maybe red and black….😏 https://t.co/8oCEzjekTj

COY @coyelizabeth5 @itsraechill Hear me out this could be a stretch but like little symbols with like the amigops if you came out with a necklace and around the cuff of the bottom of the hoodie with a sprout,sun, bread and corpse mask like what syk has with the light up but those light up to @itsraechill Hear me out this could be a stretch but like little symbols with like the amigops if you came out with a necklace and around the cuff of the bottom of the hoodie with a sprout,sun, bread and corpse mask like what syk has with the light up but those light up to 👀👀

sophie🌱🧼 @S1R3NH3AD @itsraechill you and the amigops should make a friendship bracelet too w a charm (or two) representing each of you!!! it could be like a sun, a sprout, a raincloud, and a piece of bread!!! that would be adorable @itsraechill you and the amigops should make a friendship bracelet too w a charm (or two) representing each of you!!! it could be like a sun, a sprout, a raincloud, and a piece of bread!!! that would be adorable

Clay Naslund™ 🇨🇦 🍁 @ZippoKing2011 🏽☮️ @itsraechill New dad hats please! I have this one and it is great! Oh but I also have a massive cranium so umm yeah that is why this one never gets worn.🏽☮️ @itsraechill New dad hats please! I have this one and it is great! Oh but I also have a massive cranium so umm yeah that is why this one never gets worn. 😊✌🏽☮️ https://t.co/cbkNsOQhAU

Design-wise, things like swords, wings, and suns obviously come to mind. Love a greige or pale lilac color too. @itsraechill Thought put into t-shirts since we can’t all live in hoodies 24/7. I feel like often shirts are an afterthought.Design-wise, things like swords, wings, and suns obviously come to mind. Love a greige or pale lilac color too. @itsraechill Thought put into t-shirts since we can’t all live in hoodies 24/7. I feel like often shirts are an afterthought. Design-wise, things like swords, wings, and suns obviously come to mind. Love a greige or pale lilac color too. 😌 https://t.co/TPAhfsfKiY

Chris @kealoha93 @itsraechill I always thought because you mirror your stream AND you are kween of mirror pics you should have reverse merch. It’s so specific to you that it makes sense. Irl it looks reversed, but going live (for you) and mirror pics for others. Kinda a iykyk scenario @itsraechill I always thought because you mirror your stream AND you are kween of mirror pics you should have reverse merch. It’s so specific to you that it makes sense. Irl it looks reversed, but going live (for you) and mirror pics for others. Kinda a iykyk scenario https://t.co/12G0RARexK

lillyui @Pialone3 in like a white beige color @itsraechill Something like that >> A two peace set like a crop top hoodie and shorts with the Valkyrae sign that would be coolin like a white beige color @itsraechill Something like that >> A two peace set like a crop top hoodie and shorts with the Valkyrae sign that would be cool😊 in like a white beige color https://t.co/LdASH6f6tS

GHOULY 乂 @ghooouly @itsraechill Hear me out. Imagine this simplistic logo all around an all black sweater like the gengar one you wore bro. @itsraechill Hear me out. Imagine this simplistic logo all around an all black sweater like the gengar one you wore bro. 🔥 https://t.co/LEezzirD3y

Neens @nina_zunic3251 @itsraechill maybe something not necessarily "merch", since you have some older fans i think it would be cool to have a more discrete piece, without a logo but still easily recognizable to the ones who know @itsraechill maybe something not necessarily "merch", since you have some older fans i think it would be cool to have a more discrete piece, without a logo but still easily recognizable to the ones who know

JESS☀️🌱 @JessJessieyyy @itsraechill Please please please make a half red and half black hoodie like the one u wear on stream sometimes but with your logos please I love it so much!! @itsraechill Please please please make a half red and half black hoodie like the one u wear on stream sometimes but with your logos please I love it so much!!

j 🌱 new acc fb! @fuslite @itsraechill would love stuff more discreet so it doubles as merch and reg clothing. also branching into bucket hats, jelwery, stickers or just a big range so ppl can get what they can afford bc sweatshirts and tshirts aren’t affordable to everyone (: @itsraechill would love stuff more discreet so it doubles as merch and reg clothing. also branching into bucket hats, jelwery, stickers or just a big range so ppl can get what they can afford bc sweatshirts and tshirts aren’t affordable to everyone (:

Quickdropz @quickdropz618 . @itsraechill Maybe a bit more simplified design for shirts. More colors. Love the blue and teal in this 100T summer drop for example. Socks or shorts could be a hit to. Would be nice if it didn’t take a year to deliver @itsraechill Maybe a bit more simplified design for shirts. More colors. Love the blue and teal in this 100T summer drop for example. Socks or shorts could be a hit to. Would be nice if it didn’t take a year to deliver 😂.

ex-ghoulfiend @contradict Or I’m tripping?? This happened right.. @itsraechill Sussy-Valkyrae themed hooded jacket. Not hoodie. Devil horns on hoodie, angel/demon wing outline on back of jacket. could be reversible. I’m thinking of the clip of you telling Corpse “I’m an angel—NO IM NOT” with the angel-devil skin.Or I’m tripping?? This happened right.. @itsraechill Sussy-Valkyrae themed hooded jacket. Not hoodie. Devil horns on hoodie, angel/demon wing outline on back of jacket. could be reversible. I’m thinking of the clip of you telling Corpse “I’m an angel—NO IM NOT” with the angel-devil skin. 😇👿 Or I’m tripping?? This happened right..

CC @theCCmane @itsraechill Get me a gym shirt/hoodie with wings on it (demonic). Get me some stretchy spandex shorts gym edition that say “hi” also, some tanks we need the tanks “suns out guns out bruh” . picture of arms with jewelry doing fancy movements take pictures and slap it on a shirt literally Ty. @itsraechill Get me a gym shirt/hoodie with wings on it (demonic). Get me some stretchy spandex shorts gym edition that say “hi” also, some tanks we need the tanks “suns out guns out bruh” . picture of arms with jewelry doing fancy movements take pictures and slap it on a shirt literally Ty.

However, something worth nothing here is that the merch is still in its early planning stages, so it seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the pieces.

Valkyrae has had quite a busy year in 2022 and has successfully built her name as the "Queen of YouTube." With over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube, Rae has truly made her mark in the streaming industry as one of the most prominent social media sensations. From expanding into new areas to getting featured in a video album, Rae has done it all with utmost perfection.

So that's everything about Rae's upcoming merch drop. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on the merch, including its official teaser and release date.

