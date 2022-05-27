Fans pour in with ideas as Valkyrae asks for suggestions for new merch design

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" is all set to relaunch her very own merchandise soon. She recently took the internet by storm after teasing her new merch collection. Although the merchandise is in the early planning stages, fans are already pouring in new design ideas they would love to see this time around.
One of the most amazing things about being loyal to a specific community is the chance to cop some dedicated merch. From Corpse Husband to Sykkuno to Valkyrae, several streamers have already tried their hands at merchandise drops. And now, with this in mind, it's time for a new merch collection by none other than Valkyrae herself.
Read on to learn everything about Rae's upcoming merchandise in 2022.
Valkyrae confirms working on her upcoming merch designs, sending fans into a frenzy
Earlier today, taking to her official Twitter handle, Rae confirmed that she is already working on her upcoming merch designs. Apart from her usual streaming schedule, Valkyrae has now begun expanding into different fields, including music, voice acting, and many more.
And one such field she has successfully expanded into is apparel. Way back in September 2021, Rae started her very own merchandise, fetching massive traction on her merch website. Now, just a couple of months later, the YouTube Queen is planning to relaunch her merch.
As soon as the announcement was made public, fans started pouring in their suggestions as to what they would like to see this time. The tweet has already gone viral, fetching over 18.1k likes and 201 retweets within a couple of hours.
From shorts to black hoodies to tank tops, Rae's comment section is filled with some of the finest suggestions for her upcoming merch. Here are some of the brilliant suggestions made by viewers.
However, something worth nothing here is that the merch is still in its early planning stages, so it seems like fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the pieces.
Valkyrae has had quite a busy year in 2022 and has successfully built her name as the "Queen of YouTube." With over 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube, Rae has truly made her mark in the streaming industry as one of the most prominent social media sensations. From expanding into new areas to getting featured in a video album, Rae has done it all with utmost perfection.
So that's everything about Rae's upcoming merch drop. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on the merch, including its official teaser and release date.