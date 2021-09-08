Valkyrae breaks down crying on livestream after underage fan falls victim to death threats

Valkyrae, a co-owner of 100 Thieves, recently broke the internet with news of her shift from Twitch to YouTube. Her seamless transition only goes to highlights the loyalty of her fanbase to their favorite streamer. But sometimes, her fans' love for her crosses into unexpected levels of toxicity.

In a recent incident, Valkyrae shared how her simple response to a Twitter user's now-deleted post had led to her toxic fans sending death threats to the Twitter user.

Valkyrae was overwhelmed by the gravity of the situation

Valkyrae started getting emotional while speaking up about the incident on her stream. She said she responded to a Twitter user who had tweeted saying they did not want to see Valkyrae's ex-boyfriend appear in a broadcast. Valkyrae replied to the tweet saying she would cancel the stream, not thinking much of it.

Valkyrae was shocked at the backlash a Twitter user received after the streamer responded to their tweet (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, she woke up to see that the person she had replied to was getting death threats and gruesome pictures for Valkyrae's response. The streamer was in tears when she explained how bad she felt at this outrage, especially after discovering that the person she had responded to was a minor. Seeing her in tears, her chat was naturally concerned about Valkyrae's well-being, to which the streamer responded, saying she was fine.

"I'm fine, I'm fine. I just felt really bad."

Valkyrae soon tweeted from her official account, asking her fans not to send death threats and other forms of hate to anyone on her behalf.

PLEASE do not harass / send death threats to people sharing their opinions ESPECIALLY ON BEHALF OF ME! I replied to an account and was ignorant of how others would reply to them as well and I feel entirely responsible. I'm sorry to anybody whos attacked by people "defending" me — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) September 4, 2021

Valkyrae clarified that she did her part and reached out to the Twitter user, and apologized for the horrifying experience. But she reiterated to her supporting fans that she made a mistake by responding to the girl. She forgot the implications of her posts on social media.

As Valkyrae said on her stream, she is human and is prone to making mistakes just like anyone else. But her fans also need to learn to draw a line between support and toxicity.

