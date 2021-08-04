What is Valkyrae like off-camera?

The 'Queen of YouTube' Valkyrae has slowly climbed up the ladder of success to not only become the first female content creator to join the esports organization 100 Thieves but also establish her place as its co-owner.

While she rose to popularity after streaming Fortnite and Among Us with other popular streamers, her luck changed after she won the 'Streamer of the Year' title at The Game Awards 2020. Since then, she has featured in multiple collaborations with famous celebrities and started various projects of her own.

“TDLR; easiest way to become a co-owner of a multimillion $ company is to have tits”



these types of comments downplaying success because of who you are will continue FOREVER, no matter what



If we’re all gunna get shit on regardless, might as well get yo bags at the same time😎 — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) May 7, 2021

However, it hasn't always been easy for the GameStop employee turned Queen of YouTube who has been ruling the internet for the last few months. Her success has frequently been attributed to the fact that she is a woman, which has often trivialized her achievements.

Valkyrae is not just a gamer girl

Although she started her career as a passionate gamer and streamed her experiences, Valkyrae's content has changed significantly since then. She went through a phase of Fortnite, followed by Among Us, Rust, GTA RP and even Minecraft. However, she soon realized her talents are much more diverse.

hiiiiiiiiii hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii



live tonight at 4:30pm PDT!



Playing variety games with Bretman Rock, Fuslie and Kkatamina ♥️

(starting with Lunch Lady, maybe some Gang Beasts or Game of Life 2 after!)



see ya then 🥰https://t.co/rwCNthmYV2 — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) July 28, 2021

Valkyrae is an absolutely cheerful person and has often appeared on Pokimane's streams while she was living with the Twitch streamer. She has also appeared in vlogs from the 100T house where she was residing with her colleagues. Over time, she realized that she has a knack for talk shows and performances.

At 100 Thieves, Valkyrae finally found her calling. Besides co-owning the esports organization, she has modeled for multiple shoots, including the famous GUCCI x 100T collab. She has also appeared on various 100T talk shows and now has a segment of her own too.

Clearly, with all these achievements in a short span of time, it would be baseless to allege that the reason Valkyrae is successful is because she is a female content creator and gamer. Valkyrae has strong feminist values off camera, too. She has been actively giving more females a platform to make an impact in gaming, especially amidst recent accusations of gaming being a toxically masculine industry.

From game to influencer, Valkyrae has come a long way

Apart from her photoshoots for 100 Thieves, Valkyrae has also made appearances in multiple projects. She was one of the few streamers invited to Jimmy Fallon's special Among Us stream. The star-studded stream was extremely exclusive and Valkyrae only made it because of her talent.

Rae has also appeared in two music videos from popular artists, the first one being a track by her own friend Corpse Husband. While Valkyrae had a major role to play in DAYWALKER! a collaboration by Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse, she also played a small role in TikTok star Bella Poarch's music video.

Valkyrae's presence off camera is equally as strong as it is on camera. Her personal life is only limited to her colleagues and her mother. But she has made it her goal to appear in the Forbes 30 under 30 list and she has all the tricks she needs up her sleeve.

