When and why did Pokimane leave OfflineTV?

OfflineTV and Pokimane were almost inseparable names, ever since the streamer co-founded the enterprise back in 2017. The group consists of some of the most popular streamers out there co-habiting, pranking each other, and vlogging together. Poki herself has often spoken affectionately about the members of the group and how she really loves the dynamic of the whole house.

All of these factors contribute to the big question that fans have as to why the streamer left the group shortly after making affectionate statements about it.

Mizkif @REALMizkif HOW IS POKIMANE LEAVING THE OFFLINE TV HOUSE NOT TRENDING? HELLO? IS THIS THING ON????!?!?!?! @Twitter HOW IS POKIMANE LEAVING THE OFFLINE TV HOUSE NOT TRENDING? HELLO? IS THIS THING ON????!?!?!?! @Twitter

"Pokimane's exit from the OfflineTV house" explained

Interestingly, the above tweet was made by fellow Twitch giant Mizkif when news of the move broke out. Pokimane replied to the same with:

What were initially rumors was confirmed by Pokimane on June 20, 2020 that she was leaving the OfflineTV house the very same day. She mentioned "creative differences" with the rest of the group, which had prompted her to move out at the time.

The news soon died down, only to resurface a week later when, on June 26, a string of sexual misconduct allegations against her former OTV cast member Federico 'Fedmyster' Gaytan appeared on the internet. After the news went live, Pokimane further opened up about how Federico's behavior was also a factor behind her move, in a June 28 stream.

While addressing the matter of allegations against Fedmyster, she said:

“He would lie a lot. I had a lot of trust issues with him over the years, and we would fight a lot about things. If he was in the wrong, he would ignore my existence in the house. He would literally refuse to acknowledge me.”

The streamer also told viewers about an incident where Frederico had lied about being Pokimane's boyfriend to a lot of their friends.

"After the party, I texted this guy and he was like 'what's going on with you guys?' What do you mean what's going on? I said, and the guy informed me that Fed told him that we were together when we weren't and that he told the guy not to tell anyone, not to talk to anyone about it, not to talk to me about it."

This was not the only case as Pokimane continued:

"I retroactively asked someone else whether Fed had said something similar to him, and they did and just today I found out that he said the same thing to another guy."

The streamer stated that she couldn't see any other solution outside of the matter other than moving out.

“I felt the only proper and unproblematic way for me to deal with my emotions was to move out. There were a lot of reasons but Fed was a big pushing force.”

The allegations themselves were also made by two fellow OTV members Yvonnie and Lilypichu, who also corroborated everything Poki said.

