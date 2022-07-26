Disguised Toast and Pokimane discuss how often they pay their Twitch channels' moderators

Popular Twitch streamers Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and Imane "Pokimane" teamed up to play The Quarry on stream earlier this month.

As they waited for the game to load, Disguised Toast speculated that one of their Twitch channel moderators may have lost their internet connection, causing the game to load slowly.

The topic of discussion soon shifted when Disguised Toast asked Pokimane if she pays her moderators.

Following a minute-long conversation, it was revealed that the latter occasionally compensated some of her channel moderators for some special work, but the vast majority of them were volunteers.

During a previous livestream earlier this month, both Jeremy and Imane got together to play Supermassive Games' newest title, The Quarry, together.

As they were about to load into the game, the former Facebook Gaming streamer put forward the following statement with regards to his channel moderator:

"Maybe one of the mods lost their internet. It did trigger once we were about to do a quick time event."

The Moroccan-Canadian livestreamer's response was:

"I'm yelling at them in my chat. I guess maybe they are all loading in and we're just waiting for them to load in."

The conversation shifted when Disguised Toast asked the OffineTV co-founder if she paid her channel's mods.

Imane responded by saying that she has many volunteer moderators, but if she requires something specific to be done or the moderators work for a long of period time, then some of them do get paid. She said:

"Umm... sometimes. So, I have like a bunch of them that are volunteer internet janitors but then whenever I need them for something specific or I need them to stay a long time or it's been a particularly tough weekend or a month, then you know, they can come to me for some schmoney."

Imane asked the same question to Disguised Toast, to which the latter responded by adding that he gives his channel moderators a gift card once every half-a-year:

"That's very generous of you. I give them like a $100 gift card to Amazon like, once every half-a-year."

Pokimane revealed that she too gives out yearly gifts to her Twitch channel moderators as a token of appreciation:

"Yeah, I have like a yearly mod appreciation time and I get them all a little gift."

Fans react to the streamers' discussion

The YouTube comment section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 110 viewers provided their take. Here are snippets of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

The opinions presented by fans were very polarizing as some felt that Twitch streamers should pay their channel moderators for doing a lot of work in maintaining the decorum of the chat room. Meanwhile, others pointed out that "99.9%" of the streamers don't pay their mods.

