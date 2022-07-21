"My world has changed" - Disguised Toast reflects on his Japan trip and reveals how it changed his perspective on streaming

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang hosted a final livestream in Japan on July 20 and explained how his experience in the country changed his views on streaming.

Before playing Warner Bros' MultiVersus with other streamers, Disguised Toast spent some time interacting with his fans. When some fans asked him if he still enjoyed playing games and livestreaming, he said:

"I feel like I'm having one of those, 'Oh my god, I saw ... I went to a new country and now my world has changed', kind of feeling and that's like really cliché, I'm not like that. But my world has changed."

Disguised Toast realizes something about his livestreaming career on the last day of Japan trip

Disguised Toast tagged along with the OfflineTV crew and other prominent streamers for a trip to Japan earlier this month.

After having the time of their lives and experiencing the rich culture of the country, the group's stay came to an end on July 20.

The former Facebook Gaming streamer hosted a final, three-hour-long broadcast and was looking forward to playing MultiVersus with other Twitch streamers.

At the 12-minute mark, a fan asked the OfflineTV member if he missed livestreaming. He responded by saying:

"I... umm... how do I say this? I think it made me realize that I should be more efficient with my time. For example, just late night random Valorant five-stacks. Like, is that fulfilling? I don't know. Apparently, there's this whole world out there beyond video games. I still love video games."

Timestamp: 00:12:46

The streamer added that the trip to Japan had "changed his world," even though it sounded clichéd. He then talked about how he does not use money efficiently to make himself happy:

"I mean, a part of life's struggle is like making money and I'm fortunate enough to have money and yet I don't use the money to make myself happy. I'm still like, stressed out about content every single day."

He concluded:

"I thought to myself, like why did I make all this money if I'm going to be just as stressed."

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The comment section under the YouTube post embedded above has more than 50 fan reactions.

While some fans stated that Disguised Toast should hire a financial advisor, others speculated that several livestreaming personalities will retire in the next five years:

Fans reacting to the streamer's take 1/2 (Image via OfflineTV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Fans reacting to the streamer's take 2/2 (Image via OfflineTV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

Disguised Toast is one of the most well-known personalities in the streaming world. He is known for having extensive knowledge of the digital card game Hearthstone. He has streamed the Blizzard title for more than 3,800 hours on his channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far