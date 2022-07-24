“You might just delete me tomorrow or something” - Pokimane confronts Sykkuno after he removed her from his Valorant friend list

YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" teamed up with his buddies and prominent Twitch personalities Imane "Pokimane" and Frtingglitter to play Valorant during a recent livestream.

Before queuing up, Pokimane and Sykkuno engaged in some light-hearted banter after the former reminded the latter how he accidentally removed her from his Valorant friend list.

While Thomas was asking for Pokimane's in-game tag, the Moroccan-Canadian personality sarcastically stated the following:

"Yeah... I don't even know if I want you to add me. You might just delete me tomorrow or something."

Sykkuno adds Pokimane back to his Valorant friend list and they have a light-hearted banter

On June 10, the two content creators got together to play Valorant with other streamers. While they were at it, Thomas wanted to add Frtingglitter to his friend list, but since his list was capped, he was required to remove someone. Unfortunately, he accidentally deleted Pokimane from his friend list, which resulted in a hilarious moment on stream.

(Clip begins at 5:29:19)

On July 24, fans were thrilled to see that Pokimane, Frtingglitter, and Sykkuno had teamed up once more, and Sykkuno was required to add Pokimane back to his friend list.

Pokimane asked the Las Vegas native to add her alternative Valorant account, named Mimi11111, and the latter's response was:

"Mimi and then five ones. Thank god you didn't say zero 39 because that would've been... oh, what's the tagline, NA1?"

A few seconds of silence followed after Pokimane was reminded that the 30-year-old gamer had accidentally removed her from his friend list. She then sarcastically stated that she was unsure if she wanted Thomas to add her back since he would end up deleting her once again.

Thomas tried to justify the situation by explaining how OfflineTV member LilyPichu also deleted Pokimane from her friend list. He said:

"Honestly, it was just a huge misunderstanding. If it means anything, I think Lily also deleted you out of the accident because... yeah, we kind of all were like, 'Who is this person with random numbers?', right, and then... did you get the add? I don't know if it went through."

The jestful conversation between the streamer buddies came to a close as Pokimane verified her in-game tag to Thomas.

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

The YouTube comment section featured a handful of fan reactions, with some stating that they've been waiting for this moment to happen on stream. Others were curious as to when the streamers played the fast-paced shooter together:

Fans in the YouTube comment section reacting to the streamers' interaction (Image via Null Reverse/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most popular variety gamers who began his livestreaming career on Twitch in 2018. He made the platform switch earlier this year and has been streaming exclusively on YouTube Gaming and currently has 2.87 million subscribers and 343 million channel views.

